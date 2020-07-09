Solaris Resources Inc. to Begin Trading on TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SLS)

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2020 - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSXV: SLS) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TSXV: SLS". Solaris expects that its common shares will commence trading effective at the open of markets on Monday, July 13, 2020.Mr. Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented, "We'd like to thank Equinox Gold, as well as our other strategic shareholders, for allowing us to bring this exciting company to market, and the tireless work of our employees for completing the listing process in an expedient fashion. With over C$25 million of cash on hand, the Company is well positioned to responsibly resume exploration at Warintza, with strict protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our workers and partner communities."On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc."Daniel Earle"President & CEO, DirectorSolaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "intention", "will", "may", "can", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Solaris can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Solaris' Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor RelationsDirect: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com