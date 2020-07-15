Guyana Goldstrike Updates Stakeholders on Gold Forward Purchase Agreement

Vancouver, July 15, 2020 - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the "Company" or "Guyana Goldstrike") (TSXV:GYA) (OTC:GYNAF) (FSE:1ZT) would like to update its shareholders on the Gold Forward Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") signed with an arm's length investor (the "Investor") on January 24th, 2020 (see news releases dated January 27 and April 14, 2020 for details of the Agreement).

The initial first tranche payment of US$2,000,000 required pursuant to the Agreement will now be completed after July 14, 2020 as a result of unforeseen banking delays.

Both the Investor and the Company remain fully committed to the Agreement and there are no other changes or amendments.

The first tranche payment is expected to complete shortly. The subsequent US$7,000,000 payment will be made in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

The Company will provide further updates to stakeholders as the transaction progresses.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Guyana Goldstrike Inc.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

