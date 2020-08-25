Continued Exploration North of Historic Engineer Workings

Vancouver, August 25, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces continued exploration to the north of the main workings of the historic Engineer Gold Mine ("Engineer"). A map showing current targets is available on the Company's website at www.engineergoldmines.com/news.

Two targets constitute the focus of current exploration. Target A encompasses the more than 3 km long northerly trending structure which hosts the historic gold bearing Happy Sullivan veins and associated shear zone, 3 km northeast of Engineer. Exploration just completed by the Company proximal to this area in the Bee Lakes to Bee Peak area, outlined numerous quartz-stibnite veins and breccias that may represent a strong, high level stockwork related to the Happy Sullivan system. The extent and intensity of the mineralization suggests a robust hydrothermal system. Sample results will be released when received.

Company President Andrew H. Rees commented "We are extremely excited with the new targets, especially with the possible presence of a vanadium mica and the multiple intersecting structures at Happy Sullivan (discussed in news on Thursday, August 20, 2020) and the high level antimony rich stockwork-vein-breccia systems west of Bee Peak. The Company is working towards commencing a bulk sample at the Engineer Gold mine, while exploration work throughout the project continues to add targets to our robust drilling inventory."

Reported grab samples of silicified greywacke from 1981 within Target A yielded significant gold values of 42.2 g/t, 5.21 g/t, 2.81 g/t and 0.89 g/t. The 42.2 g/t Au value does not appear to have been followed up. The three other significant gold values were obtained from an area of poor exposure and were followed up by MMI soil geochemistry in 2011-2012, a favourable method in the detection of mineralization beneath thick overburden, with anomalies evident proximal to the approximated original sample sites. The 42.2 g/t Au sample is plotted approximately 1.5 km north of the Happy Sullivan shaft, along a prominent northerly trending linear.

Target B encompasses Shear B, an important controlling structure at Engineer, and a sub-parallel shear, which collectively control a major distortion in the shape of Hope Creek. Significant historic soil anomalies occur along this trend.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest, TAG and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Inquiries: "Andrew H. Rees" Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 Mr. Andrew H. Rees Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Click Image To View Full Size

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.