Frontline announces 2020 Work Program Overview at its X656 Shear Zone at its Crooked Pine Lake Property

Toronto, August 31, 2020 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") announces additional exploration programs during the fall of 2020 on its Crooked Pine Lake Property (the "Property") located 35 km east of Atikokan, Ontario.

The exploration programs will include additional mapping and prospecting, the compilation and reinterpretation of all available historical data on the Property and the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic survey in early October. The objectives of the work programs will aid in vectoring a drill program towards those areas of high potential later in the year, pending permitting.

Exploration Program Overview - X656 Shear Zone at its Crooked Pine Lake Property:

- September Exploration in the month of September will include mapping, prospecting and sampling of the X656 Shear Zone. Grab samples of 19.2 g/t Au and 6.26 g/t Au were received in August (see press release August 17, 2020) extending the X656 Shear Zone an additional 100m. The objective of the September mapping program will be to continue to extend the new zone along strike, determine its width and investigate other documented gold occurrences. The area will also be investigated for parallel shear zones to the X656 Shear Zone. - Orix Geoscience Inc. ("Orix") has been engaged to do a compilation of all available historical data on the Property. Orix has proposed a 3-week project, which will encompass a 2D GIS compilation of all available public data as it relates to the Company's Crooked Pine Lake Property. The completed folio set which will include geology, geochemistry, geophysics and structure and will aid in a re-interpretation of possible controls on mineralization. The 2D compilation will again aid in vectoring exploration efforts to those areas of high merit. - Airborne Magnetic Survey - The Company has initiated discussions with a service provider to complete a high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey to cover the entire Property. The program will comprise of 50-metre flight line spacings for a total of 1,262 line kilometres (km) to achieve high quality definition of geological units and associated structural features. The airborne magnetic survey is scheduled to be completed in September. Combining a high-resolution magnetic survey, 2D compilation by Orix Geoscience and boots on the ground mapping and sampling, Frontline will be in an advanced position to identify those targets that warrant diamond drilling. - Lastly, the Company is advancing its work permit for the Property.

"We look forward to the undertaking and completion of the work program highlighted above with the goal of advancing toward defining a high priority drill program on the Property later in the year, pending permitting," said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

July 2020 Field Program

The July sampling highlights include grab samples of 19.2 g/t Au and 6.26 g/t Au from a silicified and pyrite bearing shear zone. The sampling results extended the X656 Zone an additional 100m to the southwest from an earlier July sampling program. Anomalous gold samples were also recorded in similar bearing rocks 2.2km to the northeast (see Figure 1).



Figure 1. Sampling locations along the X656 Shear Zone on the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

The field sampling program was extremely successful in not only delineating the X656 Zone further along strike, but also confirming a possible width of the gold-bearing shear zone. Grab sampling across the strike of the zone where exposed has indicated an apparent width of 11.6m thus far. (see Frontline's press release dated August 17, 2020)

The X656 Zone lies along a northeast trending shear which splays from the Quetico Fault. Mineralization of this nature is increasingly being outlined following the Traxxin Resources Bedivere Gold Discovery where sampling recorded values of 1280 g/t Au. Traxxin Resources won the 2017 Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Award for this important discovery. Historical exploration on the Crooked Pine Lake Property has been very limited to date and confined to the southern portions of the property along the Quetico Fault. There are no recorded assessment reports along the X656 Zone.

Crooked Pine Gold Project Highlights

The Company's Crooked Pine Gold Project, located in Northwestern Ontario within the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, consists of 3,858 hectares. The claims are road accessible via Trans Canada Highway 11 with excellent nearby infrastructure including rail and hydro power.

The apparent new gold-bearing structure is hosted within the Marmion Batholith and lies on a northeast structural splay similar to that of the 4.5 million ounce Hammond Reef Deposit owned by Agnico-Eagle (https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/exploration/exploration-projects/Hammond-Reef/default.aspx.)

Based on a summary of the known mineral occurrences in the eastern Crooked Pine Lake area (OGS OFR 6172) gold is primarily associated with quartz veins and minor sulphide minerals in sheared composite tonalite, gabbro and intermediate volcanic rocks. The one reference to the X656 gold occurrence is based on a 1929 Ontario Department of Mines geology map. A caved-in 9m deep shaft is the only visible historical remains. The X656 gold-bearing shear zone on the Crooked Pine Lake Property contains similarities to other documented gold occurrences within the Marmion Batholith in above reference.

Scot Halladay P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), Abbie Lake (Ontario), the Portage River Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Confederation Lake Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents. In addition, Frontline has a large NSR package on four separate gold property groups in Red Lake, which are currently under option to the Pacton Gold.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

