Omineca Announces the Receipt of Drill Permits - Drilling to Commence

SASKATOON, Sept. 1, 2020 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company"), announces that it has received permits from the Government of British Columbia for the first 27 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 8,000 meters, at its Wingdam gold exploration project in the Cariboo Mining District of south-central British Columbia. A drill is on site and final preparations are underway to commence the maiden drill program.

The central focus of Omineca's 2020 gold exploration program is to locate the presumed multiple bedrock sources of placer gold recovered by Omineca in the 2012 underground bulk sampling program.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s management would like to recognize the Ministry and its various agencies and contractors for their efforts in keeping this project moving amidst the challenges that Covid 19 has presented. Omineca would also like to extend its thanks to the Lhtako Dene Nation, Red Bluff Indian Band for their open communication and input. Omineca looks forward to a mutually successful project in the Cariboo Mining District.

The Company will provide regular updates as the drill program progresses.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls its flagship Wingdam Project and the Fraser Canyon Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures now totaling over 39,000 hectares (390 square kms) surrounding the Lightning Creek valley. Topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of an underground channel from conventional surface placer mining activity. For 2020, Omineca has plans to re-start a bulk sampling program to recover placer gold trapped underground while also conducting a diamond drill program to explore for multiple potential hard rock sources of the placer gold.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to consummate the project financing, the economic feasibility of the Wingdam Project, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Omineca, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.