Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Provides Update on Mining Lease Status

Vancouver, September 3, 2020 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is announcing that a formal submission has been made to the Chief Gold Commissioner regarding Pacific Booker's request to appeal the cancellation of mining lease no. 1069796. Due to a misunderstanding of the COVID-19 protection order issued in March, the request for an extension of the lease was not made on time and claims were recorded by other individuals in the area of the lease. The Company has filed a notice on the area of its intention to appeal the cancellation and a copy of the notice has been sent to the owners of mineral tenure no. 1077644 (the overlying claim).

It is anticipated that the Chief Gold Commissioner will provide the impacted parties an opportunity to be heard and to make submissions before any decision under Section 67(2) of the Act is made.

