Emerita Resources Releases 41 Historical Drill Holes From High Grade Infanta Deposit and Receives Formal Mineral Title, Paymogo / Romanera Project, Spain

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces the Company has received the final resolution documents from the Mining Department in Huelva, formally awarding the Public Tender and the mineral rights to the Paymogo Romanera Project (“the Project”) to Emerita. The initial rights are for a period of 26 months and providing the Company initiates drilling in a timely manner, it has the right to apply to have this period extended for a further 36 months.



With respect to project activities, the Company has completed the digital compilation of the historical hard copy data for the Infanta Deposit, including for assay data, drill hole surveys, and geological coding which will be required to develop 3D models. Infanta is one of the two known deposits occurring on the Project. Similar compilation activities are ongoing for the larger Romanera deposit located on the west side of the Project.

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, notes, “We are very excited to be planning the upcoming drill program for Infanta. It is rare to find a deposit with excellent grades this close to surface that has not been closed off by drilling.”

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, states, “We are prepared to mobilize a drill and commence the drill program as soon as the permitting is completed. The initial program will be designed to drill the deposit in sufficient detail to complete a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.”

The Infanta deposit features numerous high grade copper, lead and zinc intercepts, with strong enrichment in silver and locally in gold (see below).

Highlights: Infanta Deposit Historical Drilling

Hole # from to width Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% IN2P 49.5 55.8 6.3 0.5 176.4 3.1 11.1 20.7 IN5P 117.4 130.9 13.5 1.0 202.3 1.1 6.1 12.3 A3 47.64 53.46 5.82 0.3 140.4 1.7 6.5 12.2 54.46 66.16 11.7 0.3 62.1 1.0 4.3 7.6 A11 55.9 62.6 6.7 0.0 327.3 2.1 7.5 17.3 A12 78 86.14 8.14 0.0 85.6 3.0 8.7 14.5 A22 104.92 109.15 4.23 0.0 186.2 3.2 11.5 21.5 A31 81.2 86.5 5.3 0.9 240.0 3.8 13.1 25.3 A32 72.37 76 3.63 0.4 214.0 3.8 18.2 31.2 A39 34.97 40.6 5.63 0.8 102.6 1.4 5.0 12.5



This release includes data for 41 diamond drill holes (see Figure 1, Table 1). The holes were drilled primarily in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s by Asturiana de Zinc and Phelps Dodge. Drilling extended from near surface, where the deposit outcrops, to a depth of only approximately130 meters and along strike for approximately 600 meters. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike. At the time of historical drilling, the strike and down dip extent of the deposit were not adequately tested. Mineralization extended beyond the property boundary onto ground controlled by a competitor. The Project area has expanded significantly such that the potential extensions of the deposit occur well within Emerita’s project area.

A complete list of the drill hole results for the Infanta Deposit is included below.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4098d078-5d82-43cf-8982-620edf4bdd46



Table 1: Historical Diamond Drill Hole Assays - Infanta Deposit





Hole # From To Width Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% IN1P 53.60 55.90 2.30 0.30 148.10 2.60 12.80 24.50 IN2P 35.15 37.10 1.95 0.40 128.30 1.60 5.30 9.80 43.05 43.90 0.85 1.10 363.20 4.00 11.60 25.10 49.50 55.80 6.30 0.50 176.40 3.10 11.10 20.70 IN5P 117.40 130.90 13.50 1.00 202.30 1.10 6.10 12.30 IN6P 93.20 93.80 0.60 0.70 410.00 3.30 18.20 37.30 A3 47.64 53.46 5.82 0.30 140.40 1.70 6.50 12.20 54.46 66.16 11.70 0.30 62.10 1.00 4.30 7.60 A4 80.20 93.83 13.63 0.30 57.80 0.80 2.30 4.40 A9 75.81 98.91 23.10 0.00 80.60 0.70 2.70 5.00 A10 86.00 87.16 1.16 0.00 75.00 0.88 2.10 7.26 A11 55.90 62.60 6.70 0.00 327.30 2.10 7.50 17.30 A12 78.00 86.14 8.14 0.00 85.60 3.00 8.70 14.50 A13 37.21 37.78 0.57 0.50 50.00 1.07 5.70 13.80 A14 21.45 25.29 3.84 0.60 88.00 1.50 3.90 8.20 A16 77.35 80.60 3.25 0.10 80.30 1.00 4.00 7.40 96.99 101.59 4.60 0.10 13.70 0.10 3.40 9.10 A17 68.84 69.90 1.06 0.40 160.80 1.30 4.30 11.70 101.80 103.96 2.16 0.28 221.00 2.50 10.33 17.60 A18 18.92 25.30 6.38 0.20 69.20 0.90 2.70 4.90 A19 88.23 91.29 3.06 0.20 150.90 1.60 7.40 14.50 A20 89.30 94.00 4.70 0.30 50.40 0.50 1.80 3.40 A21 33.69 36.75 3.06 0.00 155.00 1.40 6.30 12.50 A22 104.92 109.15 4.23 0.00 186.20 3.20 11.50 21.50 A23 26.90 41.40 14.50 0.00 7.80 0.30 4.30 8.40 A24 89.65 91.65 2.00 0.01 94.00 1.09 6.32 10.34 92.05 110.60 11.50 0.10 35.90 0.50 2.90 5.60 A25 70.52 74.00 3.48 0.40 157.40 2.70 8.00 16.70 A27 27.25 32.67 5.42 0.20 79.40 0.90 2.50 6.70 A28 31.30 34.00 2.70 1.00 140.60 3.00 10.60 16.40 A29 61.65 62.40 0.75 1.00 220.00 2.90 14.80 33.60 A30 30.65 31.70 1.05 0.67 230.00 2.90 6.10 15.60 A31 81.20 86.50 5.30 0.90 240.00 3.80 13.10 25.30 A32 72.37 76.00 3.63 0.40 214.00 3.80 18.20 31.20 A33 76.39 79.80 3.41 0.30 153.60 1.40 5.20 18.90 A38 24.60 24.66 0.06 0.62 270.00 2.50 18.50 29.70 A39 34.97 40.60 5.63 0.80 102.60 1.40 5.00 12.50 Note: Holes IN3P, IN4P, A34 and A37 are missing from the data base.

Holes A1, A2, A5, A6, A7, A8 A15, A26, A35, A36 are weakly mineralized.

Widths above are core widths, true widths will be calculated as the modeling progresses.



Table 2: Diamond Drill Collar Coordinates and Orientations - Infanta Deposit





Hole # x y z depth dip azimuth IN1P 654076.3 4171490 201.45 72.40 -80 172 IN2P 653810.2 4171445 201.45 207.45 -70 172 IN5P 653938.6 4171529 209.27 181.00 -85 172 IN6P 653840 4171512 203.60 106.40 -50 172 A1 654165.5 4171566 204.85 148.14 -50 172 A2 654173.7 4171518 200.40 69.12 -50 172 A3 654071.1 4171509 205.70 80.26 -50 172 A4 654021.3 4171505 207.68 93.83 -50 172 A5 654120.9 4171519 203.20 92.30 -50 172 A6 653974.6 4171483 209.08 85.86 -50 172 A7 654220.4 4171536 196.73 79.08 -50 172 A8 653923.5 4171488 210.36 80.65 -50 172 A9 653810.3 4171537 189.47 107.40 -50 172 A10 653761 4171529 199.65 98.00 -50 172 A11 653861.1 4171535 203.79 100.70 -50 172 A12 654067.3 4171538 208.92 104.60 -50 172 A13 653816.6 4171497 198.77 60.11 -50 172 A14 654076.7 4171481 202.50 46.00 -50 172 A15 653803.5 4171576 200.30 142.43 -50 172 A16 654115.6 4171557 209.16 112.90 -50 172 A17 653855 4171575 200.54 125.15 -50 172 A18 654126.3 4171489 200.00 72.06 -50 172 A19 654014.9 4171547 210.18 140.14 -50 172 A20 653968.6 4171522 210.16 109.62 -50 172 A21 654028.5 4171463 201.70 52.37 -50 172 A22 654060.4 4171577 213.79 132.77 -50 172 A23 653979.9 4171454 206.67 50.82 -50 172 A24 654053.3 4171617 212.50 158.25 -50 172 A25 654045.8 4171510 207.44 94.30 -50 172 A26 654095.5 4171513 203.80 78.15 -52 172 A27 654149.2 4171503 199.40 60.26 -50 172 A28 654193.2 4171541 200.34 71.56 -50 172 A29 654001.7 4171477 204.26 65.74 -50 172 A30 654099.8 4171490 203.35 50.42 -50 172 A31 654040.8 4171539 210.95 100.25 -60 172 A32 654091.9 4171542 208.33 106.51 -60 172 A33 654140.6 4171550 206.82 105.00 -50 172 A35 654028.4 4171443 200.75 20.30 -50 172 A36 654007.4 4171443 203.44 35.00 -50 172 A38 653954.3 4171455 209.23 44.63 -50 172 A39 654048.7 4171490 204.30 55.25 -50 172



About the Paymogo Project

The Paymogo project occurs within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, one of the most highly mineralized volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) terranes in the world. The Project is located in the western part of the belt, adjacent to the border with Portugal, approximately 70 km west of Seville and 50 km from the port city of Huelva (Figure 2). The Project extends along a strike length of approximately 18 km. Access is excellent via paved and all-weather gravel roads. Within the Project area, several base metal occurrences have been identified by previous exploration, the most significant of which are the Romanera and the La Infanta base metal deposits.

The Romanera deposit was drilled primarily by Minera Rio Tinto in the 1990s and is reported to contain 34 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper, 2.20% lead, 2.3% zinc 44.4g/t silver and 0.8 g/t gold within which there is a higher grade resource of 11.21 million tonnes grading 0.40% copper, 2.47% lead, 5.50% zinc, 64.0 g/t silver and 1.0 g/t gold (The Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide Deposits of the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Garcia-Cortes ed., 2011).

A qualified person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has not done sufficient work on behalf of Emerita to classify the historical estimate reported above as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Emerita is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimate should not be relied upon. The deposit extends from surface to approximately 350 meters depth based on historical drilling. The mineralization remains open for further expansion down dip beyond the limits of the existing drilling.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f73f0bfa-b7ea-4484-971e-c8a65144a9d2

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

