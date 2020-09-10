West Red Lake Gold Commences Geophysical Program and Plans Drilling at the NT Zone

Toronto, September 10, 2020 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a detailed 100 km airborne magnetic ("MAG") survey focused on the regional fold structure situated at the intersection of the regional scale NT Zone with the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone ("PBS Zone"). The PBS Zone hosts the Rowan Gold Deposit situated just to the west of the Structural Intersection target area and the NT Zone hosts high grade gold mineralization recently intersected by West Red Lake Gold (see news release dated August 7, 2020).

The detailed MAG survey is being flown at approximately 10 metres above tree top level utilizing a drone controlled by pilots stationed on the Rowan Mine property. The MAG survey will cover the NT Zone, the Rowan Gold Deposit portion of the PBS Zone and the Structural Intersection area where the NT Zone and the PBS Zone intersect.

The MAG survey is being carried out with the objective of identifying locations in the Structural Intersection area where folding/faulting of the regional geological structure could provide exploration targets for future drilling. Survey objectives include high resolution and delineation of the geological stratigraphy of the F2 fold host for both the Rowan Gold Deposit and the NT Zone, plus identification of intense geological alteration.

Structural folding/faulting in a prospective geological setting has yielded significant deposits in Red Lake. Gold zones in the Red Lake Gold District typically have geology which has been folded or faulted providing geological dilation for enhanced gold deposition.

Exploration drilling is planned to commence during the second half of September, and continue into November 2020. Drilling is planned to follow up on positive results previously announced from the southern portion of the NT Zone and to further explore the 2 km long NT Zone along strike to the north east. Results from the Summer exploration drill program shall be released once all results are compiled and interpreted.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold, stated, "we are pleased to continue work at the NT Zone with ongoing drilling and to be exploring the adjacent Structural Intersection target area for future drill targets at this highly prospective area of the property."

The NT Zone, which is located on the Rowan Mine property joint venture portion of the West Red Lake Project, trends north east from the south property boundary for a distance of 2 kms to where it intersects with the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone. The area of planned exploration work on the southern portion of the NT Zone is located approximately 800 m south of the former producing Rowan Mine.

The 100 m wide steeply dipping NT Zone is a large-scale alteration/deformation zone. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is interpreted to be associated with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement of the iron-carbonate zones within altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

The Company property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east of the Company property are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the Company's West Red Lake Project.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd.. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

