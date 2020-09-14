Engineer Gold Mines Prepares for Year-round Exploration & Development

Vancouver, September 14, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announced today that work crews have been onsite at the Engineer Gold Mines property upgrading and refurbishing the Company's 16 person work camp in preparation for further exploration activities and anticipated bulk sampling operations.

Work crews have been onsite over the past 6 weeks upgrading and reinforcing structures to allow for the Company to accelerate exploration efforts to effectively operate year-round at the Engineer Gold Mines property. Company President Andrew H. Rees commented "The board of directors has been very encouraged by the results of our summer exploration programs that were focused on developing drill targets, sampling and building the Company's understanding of project wide geology to include property acquisitions completed this year."

The Company anticipates disclosing its next phase of exploration and development activities as the associated work programs are finalized.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest, TAG and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Inquiries: "Andrew H. Rees" Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 Mr. Andrew H. Rees Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

