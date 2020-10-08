A Successful Resolution to the Strike at the Avino Mine

ASM: TSX/NYSE American

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2020 - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, through continued good faith negotiations, the Company and the Mexican Mining Union have reached an agreement and the strike at the mine has ended.

"We have reached a conclusion to the strike at the Avino Mine. Negotiations were ongoing during the last 12 weeks and a successful resolution to a challenging situation has been achieved," said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "I would like to thank our Mexican management team who worked tirelessly to oversee the negotiations and bring this to a close. We have a long history of good employee and community relations and I would like to thank the many dedicated workers and members of the community for their support."

The strike has ended, and due to an extended period of inactivity at the mine, and before the company can restart operations, we will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of all underground, milling and surface equipment to ensure all are in excellent working condition.

Avino continues to move forward with the proposed dry-stack, tailings storage facility ("TSF#2"), as mentioned in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2020. TSF#2 is on privately owned Avino land, is permitted, and is currently in the final stage prior to commencing construction.

The Company is looking forward to positive discussions between the community of Panuco de Coronado and the State Government which should help to provide the social approval to move forward with the Construction of TSF#2. Their combined support is important to the vitality of the community and will aid in restarting production activities. The restart of production activities is expected to provide significant direct economic benefits and stimulus for the local communities.

We wish to thank all our stakeholders, shareholders, local communities and employees for their support and patience during the last few months, and we can now all focus on the future.

