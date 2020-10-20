Viscount Mining Samples 1925 g/t Silver and 76 g/t Gold and Adds Claims at Cherry Creek Property in Nevada

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") has expanded the claim block on their 100% controlled Cherry Creek Project in eastern White Pine County, Nevada. The company staked 24 unpatented lode claims in the southeast part of the project, adjacent to an area of prolific historic gold and silver mining. Precious metal mineralization in the area commonly occurs in quartz veins with several distinct orientations hosted by quartzite and interbedded phyllite. Review and reinterpretation of existing surface geochemical data identified three untested gold and silver exploration targets, including: New Century Mine East, Rattlesnake Canyon and Nitown.

The New Century Mine is a historic gold and silver producer on the east end of an east-west trending mineralized vein that includes the past-producing Exchequer Mine. Gold and silver ore in the New Century occurred in near-vertical quartz veins and breccia zones in a quartzite host rock. The East New Century Mine target occurs along a projected eastern extension of the New Century vein. The extension is defined by an east-striking quartz vein, with local large resistant outcrops of jasperoid and silicified quartz breccia that occur at intersections between the veins and north-striking high-angle faults. A sample of a brecciated quartz vein outcrop along the eastern extension contained a gold concentration of 1.69 g/t and 320 g/t Ag. Another sample taken approximately 600 meters to the east of the previous sample, contained 16.95 g/t Au and 1925 g/t Ag. This indicates that the extension could have a strike length on the order of 800 meters. Jasperoid breccia outcrops contained elevated gold (0.034 g/t) and silver concentrations (2.65 g/t), although were not extensively sampled.

Further east of the New Century Mine, samples from the dumps of two small prospects in the Rattlesnake Canyon area contained gold concentrations of 76 g/t and 7.5 g/t. The samples came from quartz veins that possibly strike to the north in quartzite. The 76 g/t sample represents the highest gold value in a rock-chip sample on the Cherry Creek project. Beyond local rock-chip sampling, little exploration or evaluation work has been done in this area.

The Nitown target occurs along a ridge with scattered workings and mining disturbance several hundred meters southeast of the Star Mine, the largest historic gold and silver mine on the property. The exploration target is defined by gold concentrations in soil samples. The gold in soils anomaly includes four soil samples of greater than 100 ppb Au, two of which are greater than 700 ppb Au. The samples occur in an elongated southeast trend that is approximately 800 meters long. Rock-chip sampling, additional geologic mapping, and possible trenching are warranted to evaluate this target.

Work plans are currently being formulated to evaluate these targets along with other known targets on the property.

QC and Analytical Procedures

The soil and rock chip analytical packages have been conducted by ALS Labs Limited, of Elko, Nevada. Soil samples were collected and analyzed by a 58 elements via ME‐MS61 and AuAA‐23, with over limit analyses for Au, Ag, Pb, Zn and Cu. Rock Chip samples were collected and analyzed by a 58 elements via ME‐MS61 and AuAA‐23, with over limit analyses for Au, Ag, Pb, Zn and Cu. Consult the ALS website for more information on the analytical packages being used on the Cherry Creek samples: http://www.alsglobal.com/Our‐Services/Minerals/Geochemistry/Service‐Schedule

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,319.48 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following takeover by another company.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 293 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights and is comprised of more than 2,442 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

