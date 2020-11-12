Royal Road Minerals Announces Appointment of CFO

Toronto, November 12, 2020 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Aamer Siddiqui has resigned from Marrelli Support Services Inc. and as such, will no longer service as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Mr. Siddiqui for his contributions to the Company and wish his every success in his future endeavors. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Davis as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Since June 2008, Ms. Davis has provided accounting and financial reporting services for publicly listed companies through Marrelli Support Services Inc. She is currently a director and audit committee chair for OutdoorPartner Media Corporation; and CFO for each of Orford Mining Corp. and Digihost Technology Inc. Ms. Davis is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in Accounting and Economics from the University of West Indies. Ms. Davis previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company from December 2015 to June 2018.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



For further information please contact:

Dr. Timothy Coughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205

+44 (0)1534 887166

+44 (0)7797 742800

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68062