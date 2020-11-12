Currie Rose: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Rossland Gold Project

Toronto, November 12, 2020 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that diamond drilling has commenced on the Rossland Gold Project (the "Project") located in central southern British Columbia (Figure 1).

Highlights:

First Diamond drilling within the Rossland Gold Project area since the mid 1990's.

Initial diamond drill hole completed at Gertrude - Novelty Prospect.

Drilling to commence on the high priority Mascot targets that coincide with strong geophysical anomalies and historic mining workings.

Figure 1 - Rossland Gold Project Priority Targets for First Drill Program1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented;

"This is an exciting time for the project with the first drilling in the area since the mid 1990's. Our drill program is designed as a proof of concept and, coupled with accumulated historic data, forms a key component of the Rossland Gold Project technical due diligence with respect to the Accelerate Resources Limited (Accelerate) transaction."

Mr Griffiths further commented; "We remain committed to work closely with the Rossland community and other stake holders to ensure any impact is minimal as we commence drilling in this highly prospective geological setting and look forward to updating shareholders as drilling progresses over the coming months."

In accordance with the terms of the agreement with ASX listed Accelerate, Currie has commenced diamond drilling at the Rossland Gold Project with the first hole at the Novelty Prospect (part of the Gertrude Prospect) completed having reached target depth of 60.6m. The core will be treated in accordance with Currie's Chain of Custody Protocols and is currently being processed for delivery to the laboratory for analysis.

Picture 1 - Drilling at Novelty-Gertrude Prospect



To view an enhanced version of Picture 1, please visit:

The drill rig will now move to the Mascot Prospect to test several high priority targets. Drilling at the more elevated Eleanor and the Gertrude targets has been temporarily put on hold due to unseasonal weather conditions and access limitations. The number of metres planned to be drilled at these targets has been modified to accommodate the current weather conditions and drilling will re-commence on these areas once conditions improve.

Mascot Prospect

The Mascot Prospect is situated on the eastern flank of the Rossland Gold Project where geological mapping has confirmed 3 primary gold bearing veins: Mascot Vein, Central Vein, and Kapai Vein as well the secondary Mascot North Vein. In addition, records indicate three historic Adits were developed and mined in 1894 to a depth of 120m3.

Historic data from a VLF-EM survey completed in 2009 and 2012 was re-processed by Currie in 20192. This survey identified several significant VLF-EM anomalies at Mascot (Figure 2). Similar anomalies in the Rossland District are coincident with primary gold-bearing veins. Mapping further indicates that a very strong VLF-EM anomaly covers the convergence of the Columbia-Kootenay Vein (which is outside of the prospect area and the subject of extensive historical mining) with the Kapai and the Mascot North Veins. This anomaly is the primary Mascot drill target. (Figure 2)

Several other drill targets have been identified and will also be subject to drilling over the coming months.

Figure 2 - Mascot VLF-EM Anomalies and Drill hole locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

Foot Notes

1 Bulletin 74 - Geological Setting of the Rossland Mining Camp by James T Fyles, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada 1984.

2 Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) : Press Release dated 4-3-2019.

3 Gold Cup Mining Limited (N.P.L.) July 6th1938.

About Rossland

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia and covers approximately 3,000 Ha. The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the Rossland Project in BC. Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com

QA/QC

All exploration on the project was supervised by Currie Rose Resources Inc. ("Currie") CEO Michael Griffiths FAusIMM, who is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Currie applies industry standard exploration sampling methodologies and techniques. All geochemical rock chip and rock dump samples are collected under the supervision of the company's geologists in accordance with industry practice. Geochemical assays are obtained and reported under a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Samples will be dispatched to MSALABS Laboratories in Vancouver a ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited. Assay results from surface rock, channel, trench, and drill core samples may be higher, lower or similar to results obtained from surface samples due to surficial oxidation and enrichment processes or due to natural geological grade variations in the primary mineralization.

Qualified Persons

The Currie Rose scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

