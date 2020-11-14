Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Teck Named Industry Leader on 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

19:09 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2020 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year and is the industry leader in the Metals and Mining industry on the DJSI.

“Operating with social and environmental responsibility is foundational to our success and an important part of who we are as a company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our employees ensure that sustainability is at the heart of everything we do to provide the materials needed for the modern world and for the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The DJSI ranking indicates that Teck’s sustainability practices are in the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). Teck was the DJSI industry leader in the Metals and Mining industry, based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. Teck scored the industry best score in Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic categories.

S&P Dow Jones Indices utilizes SAM (part of S&P Global) to collect and assess sustainability performance data from large public companies, to compose the DJSI. The DJSI tracks the performance of global sustainability leaders, through an annual assessment of the world’s 2,500 largest public companies. Among other factors, it measures management practices surrounding economic, environmental and social criteria. Click here for more information on the DJSI.

Teck was also named one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations and one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights in 2020. Sustainalytics ranks Teck first in its Diversified Metals and Mining category. Teck is also currently listed on the MSCI World ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good Index, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Jantzi Social Index.

Go to www.teck.com/responsibility to learn more about Teck’s commitment to responsible resource development.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal and zinc, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Teck Resources Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
858265
CA8787422044
www.teck.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap