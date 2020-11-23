Ur-Energy to Present November 30 at H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference (Virtual)

LITTLETON, November 23, 2020 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference. The conference is being held virtually on November 30 - December 1, 2020.

Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. He also will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30, 2020.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend Ur-Energy's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/mining) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Klenda.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur?Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda

Chairman & CEO

866-981-4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617984/Ur-Energy-to-Present-November-30-at-HC-Wainwright-Mining-Conference-Virtual