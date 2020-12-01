Clarity Gold Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, Dec. 01, 2020 - Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (“DTCC”) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.



Clarity’s common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “CLGCF” on the OTC Markets. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States.

“Clarity’s DTC eligibility is a crucial step for us and our shareholders” says James Rogers, CEO of Clarity Gold Corp. "We are actively engaged in pursuing new avenues to broaden the reach of our story; receiving DTC eligibility can help increase liquidity, cut costs and enable the stock to be traded over a broader network of potential investors. Our common shares are now more widely accessible to United States investors, both retail and institutional. We are excited to introduce Clarity to one of the largest markets in the world” continued Mr. Rogers.

The Company also announces it has retained Greentimes Consulting Ltd. (“Greentimes”) for total cash consideration for EU325,000 for a 6-month term. Greentimes has been engaged to create and implement an international digital marketing and awareness campaign including providing native advertising and digital marketing services for the Company.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, a 5,013 ha gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. Clarity is also working on the exploration of its 10,518 ha Empirical Project located approximately 12 km south of Lillooet, BC, and has recently expanded its mineral property portfolio with the acquisitions of the Tyber and Gretna Green projects, both located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

