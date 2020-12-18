Avrupa Minerals 4 for 1 Share Consolidation Approved

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - December 18, 2020 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has approved the previously announced share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares on the basis of four (4) pre-Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Consolidation common share. The Shareholders approved the Consolidation at the Annual General Meeting held on December 14, 2020.

The Consolidation will be effective at the open of the market on December 21, 2020 (the “Effective Date”). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but will issue new share certificates under a new CUSIP number, which is 05453A207 (ISIN: CA05453A2074). The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under its current symbol “AVU”.

The Company currently has 130,952,363 common shares issued and outstanding. As at the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 32,738,091 post-Consolidated common shares issued and outstanding. All share purchase options and warrants currently outstanding will also be consolidated by a factor of 4.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, now optioned to MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

“Paul W. Kuhn”

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.