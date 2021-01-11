Big Ridge Gold Announces Closing of Destiny Option to Clarity Gold

Toronto, January 11, 2021 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing of the previously announced option agreement with Clarity Gold Corp. (CNQ-CLAR) ("Clarity") for it's 100% owned Destiny gold property, located in Despinassay Township, 75 km Northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Terms of the Transaction

To earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property, Clarity must make the following cash payments and share issuances to Big Ridge:

$50,000 in cash within 5 days of signing a Letter of Intent with respect to this transaction (already paid);

$450,000 in cash and $1,000,000 in shares within 60 days of closing the option agreement;

$750,000 in cash and $1,000,000 in shares within 12 months of closing;

$750,000 in cash and $1,500,000 in shares within 24 months of closing, at which point Clarity will earn 49% in the Destiny property, and;

$1,000,000 in cash and $2,000,000 in shares within 36 months of closing;

Upon earning 100% interest in the Destiny gold property, Big Ridge will retain a 1% precious metals NSR on the property, subject to a $1.0 million buy-back right in favour of Clarity.

"We are pleased to be reporting the closing of this option agreement with Clarity on our Destiny gold property", said Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO of Big Ridge. "We are now looking forward to Clarity initiating exploration work at Destiny to work towards unlocking the full economic potential of Destiny".

The divestiture of Destiny and our recently signed exploration agreement with the Bunibonibee Cree Nation will allow us to focus our attention towards our wholly owned Oxford gold project, located in Manitoba. Oxford contains many high priority targets that will be the focus of near-term exploration work.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, it is active in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

