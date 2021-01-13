Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - January 13, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (“Woodjam” or the “Company”) (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) provides a corporate update.

The Company owns a 100% interest in a district scale copper/gold porphyry system near Horsefly, BC (the “Woodjam Project”) containing three published resources and several undrilled exploration targets with only a small portion of the property explored.

Funds from a recently completed private placement adding $1,900,000 to the treasury will be used to continue drilling the Woodjam Project. Results from the first hole completed on the Deerhorn Zone, released in a November 10, 2020 news release, showed very encouraging results (110 metres of 2.57 g/t gold including 26 metres of 5.89 g/t gold). Core from the second drill hole is still being analyzed and will be released once the data is received and compiled. The third hole of the program was lost at a shallow depth and no samples were taken. Core from the fourth drill hole is also at the lab awaiting analysis.

The Company is looking forward to an exciting 2021 and the continuing benefits of a strengthening resource market, particularly in the copper and gold sectors.

Market Advisory Engagement

The Company has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (“Red Cloud”) to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services effective immediately.

Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides advisory services to mineral exploration and mining companies. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $75,000 for an initial six-month period. More specifically, Red Cloud will provide services such as organizing and administering roadshows, drafting traditional marketing materials, managing the Company’s social media, providing traditional media support and assistance in the creation of video content for exclusive use on Red Cloud TV, and other services as required by the Company. In certain circumstances additional services may be provided to the Company by Red Cloud and an additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable. The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Red Cloud currently holds 375,000 common shares of the Company and share purchase warrants entitling it to acquire up to an additional 375,000 shares at a price of $0.30 until June 22, 2022.

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSX-V:WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.

