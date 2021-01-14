Pucara Gold Begins Trading on the Lima Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2021 - Pucara Gold Ltd. ("Pucara Gold", "Pucara" or the "Company") (TSXV: TORO) is pleased to announce that on January 13, 2021, its common shares began trading on the Lima Stock Exchange under the symbol "TORO". Pucara common shares are denominated in US Dollars on the Lima Stock Exchange and no additional common shares have been issued in conjunction with the listing.

"We're very pleased to have completed our listing on the Lima Stock Exchange" stated Steve Zuker, CEO. "Pucara's Lima listing underscores our commitment to Peru, as we look forward to continued work on our multiple Peruvian assets. Pucara has been working exclusively in Peru for the last 8 years and we continue to be dedicated to our projects there. I would like to thank Dr. Diego Grisolle at Estudio Rubio Leguía Normand and Kallpa Securities SAB, who were integral to our listing process."

About Pucara Gold

Pucara Gold is a well-financed junior exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic precious metals deposits in resource-rich Peru. Pucara has a portfolio approach to project acquisition and controls nine precious and base metal projects in Peru. Pucara is advancing six projects while the remaining three are under option agreements with strategic partners. Pucara plans to grow through discoveries, strategic relationships, and grassroots exploration.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide economy, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Pucara Gold Ltd.