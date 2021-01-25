Woodjam Drilling Returns 251 metres of 1.04 g/t gold including 155 metres of 1.51 g/t gold

Vancouver, January 25, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) is pleased to announce further results from drilling program on the Deerhorn Zone at its 100% owned 64,000 hectare Woodjam project located 50 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake, BC. Results from the second hole of the drilling program, DH-20-72, have been received and confirm that mineralization in this area continues vertically to at least 294 metres below surface where it appears that the hole exited the northeast side of the zone coinciding with the appearance of post mineral dykes. The zone remains open to depth.

The Company is very encouraged by these results as the intercepts yielded long and well mineralized sections, verifying the continuity of the zone at depth. Along with previously released hole DH20-71 (Nov. 10, 2020) the drill results are meeting our objective of determining the potential for both higher grade zoning within the zone as well as the continuity of mineralization to depth below the resource boundaries.

The 2020 drilling program was designed to test continuity across and at depth in the steeply dipping system within an interpreted feeder zone of the higher grade portion of the deposit. Hole DH-20-72 was drilled to 617.0 metres at a minus 85 degree angle to test vertical continuity. The results are as follows:

--------------------------------------------------- |Hole ID |From|To |Interval|Au |Cu |AuEq |CuEq| | |(m) |(m)|(m) |(g/t)|(%) |(g/t)|(%) | |-------------------------------------------------| |DH20-72 |43 |294|251 |1.04 |0.23|1.29 |1.19| |-------------------------------------------------| |including|91 |246|155 |1.51 |0.29|1.82 |1.68| |-------------------------------------------------| |including|158 |214|56 |2.04 |0.36|2.45 |2.26| |-------------------------------------------------| |and |343 |386|43 |0.42 |0.14|0.57 |0.53| ---------------------------------------------------

(The Interval is the core length and does not reflect true thickness.) (Copper equivalent grades (CuEq per cent) and gold equivalent grades (AuEq g/t) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and processing recovery is assumed to be 100 per cent. The following metal prices were used to calculate the equivalence: $1,900 (U.S.) per ounce gold and $3.00 (U.S.)/lb copper using the following formula: AuEq g/t Au is equal to g/t Au plus ((Cu percent multiplied by 2205 multiplied by 3.00) divided by (1900 divided by 31.10) multiplied by 100))-CuEq per cent Cu is equal to per cent Cu plus ((g/t Au multiplied by 1900 divided by 31.20) divided by (2205 multiplied by 3.00) multiplied by 100))

The third hole, DH-20-73, another cross-cutting hole reached bedrock at 32 metres and was lost in a fault zone at 59 metres; sampling of this hole returned no significant results. This hole was redrilled as DH20-74 from a few metres southwest of DH20-73. Hole DH20-74 was shut down at 692 metres and results are pending.

Deerhorn is one of four zones of gold-enriched mineralization occurring in structural zones above and related to the larger Southeast Zone copper-gold-molybdenum deposit. Former option partner, Gold Fields Limited, calculated a 43-101 resources in 2013 for the Southeast Zone and two of the gold enriched "satellite" zones, Deerhorn and Takom. The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% copper contains 516,200 ounces of gold. Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2008 a total of 70 drill holes averaging 286 metres in length have been completed. Well mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 metres grading 1.26 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu, and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 metres grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu (including 58.0 metres grading 2.71 g/t Au and 0.40 % Cu). DH-20-71, previously released, was collared 58 meters to the northeast of 72 and intersected 110 meters grading 2.57 g/t gold and 0.44% copper including 26 metres grading 5.89g/t gold and 0.92% copper and a further intercept of 38 metres grading 1.16g/t gold and 0.22% copper

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Glen Garratt, P.Geo.,

VP, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.



