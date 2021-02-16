Woodjam Drilling Returns 139 Metres of 1.37 g/t Gold (1.62 g/t AuEq) Including 43 Metres of 2.39 g/t Gold (2.68 g/t AuEq)

------------------------------------------------------------ |Hole_ID |From_m|To_m|Interval_m|Au g/t|Cu %|AuE g/t|CuE %| |----------------------------------------------------------| |DH20-74 |145 |284 |139 |1.37 |0.23|1.62 |1.49 | |----------------------------------------------------------| |including|175 |284 |109 |1.60 |0.24|1.86 |1.71 | |----------------------------------------------------------| |including|241 |284 |43 |2.39 |0.27|2.68 |2.47 | ------------------------------------------------------------

Vancouver, February 16, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to announce results from the 2020 drilling program on the Deerhorn Zone at its 100% owned 64,000 hectare Woodjam project located 50 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake, BC. Results from the last hole of the drilling program, DH-20-74, have been received and another strong intercept of gold-copper mineralization continues to display higher grades over significant lengths than shown in historical drilling. This hole was a crosscutting hole drilled at minus 75 degrees perpendicular to the strike of the zone in the same orientation as DH20-71 collared 56 metres to the north. The attached plan map shows the hole locations and results of the 2020 and previous drilling along this portion of the zone. Highlights of hole DH20-74 are as follows:

(The Interval is the core length and does not reflect true thickness.) (Copper equivalent grades (CuEq per cent) and gold equivalent grades (AuEq g/t) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and processing recovery is assumed to be 100 per cent. The following metal prices were used to calculate the equivalence: $1,900 (U.S.) per ounce gold and $3.00 (U.S.)/lb copper using the following formula: AuEq g/t Au is equal to g/t Au plus ((Cu percent multiplied by 2205 multiplied by 3.00) divided by (1900 divided by 31.10) multiplied by 100))-CuEq per cent Cu is equal to per cent Cu plus ((g/t Au multiplied by 1900 divided by 31.20) divided by (2205 multiplied by 3.00) multiplied by 100))

The mineralized intercept appears to be cut off at a faulted contact with a post-mineral monzonite dyke. Further drilling will be required to determine if the zone has been shifted or offset along the fault/dyke contact. The Company is continuing to examine the 2020 drilling results in context to historical drilling on this and other structures in the Deerhorn Zone to develop a plan for further drilling this year.

Deerhorn is one of four zones of gold-enriched mineralization occurring in structural zones above and related to the larger Southeast Zone copper-gold-molybdenum deposit. Former option partner, Gold Fields Limited, calculated a 43-101 resources in 2013 for the Southeast Zone and two of the gold enriched "satellite" zones, Deerhorn and Takom. The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% copper contains 516,200 ounces of gold. Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2008 a total of 70 drill holes averaging 286 metres in length have been completed. Well mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 metres grading 1.26 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu, hole DH11-30 with 146.3 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu (ending in mineralization) and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 metres grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu (including 58.0 metres grading 2.71 g/t Au and 0.40 % Cu).

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power. For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

