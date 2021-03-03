Pampa Metals to Exhibit at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Virtual Convention 2021

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2021 - Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTC PINK:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that the Company will attend and exhibit at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. This year, the PDAC event will be held virtually between Monday, March 8th and Thursday, March 11th 2021. Starting March 3rd, 2021, the General Public will be able to visit our virtual booth in the Investor Exchange to view Pampa Metals' most up-to-date presentation and to arrange one-on-one meetings with members of the Company's management and Board of Directors. For more information and/or to register for the convention, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention. ABOUT PAMPA METALS Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM). Pampa Metals has interests in an outstanding 59,000-hectare portfolio of projects prospective for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. See attached map for the locations of the Company's projects. The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website here www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Julian Bavin | Chief Executive Officer INVESTORS CONTACT Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director investors@pampametals.com www.pampametals.com

Pampa Metals Projects - Locations in Relation to the Principal Mineral Belts of Northern Chile

