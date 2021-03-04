Southeast Zone IP anomaly extended northeasterly by 3.0 km onto the Megaton Claims

Vancouver, March 4, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) is pleased to announce the results from an IP geophysical survey completed late last year on the Megaton claims, located immediately east of the Southeast Zone. The survey was designed to fill in gaps between historical surveys on the Southeast Zone along trend onto the Megaton claims which are under option (100% earn-in available). The survey now shows that the Southeast Zone IP anomaly has been extended on strike to the northeast for an overall anomaly length of roughly 3.7 km and likely extends to 5.0 km as indicated by an open anomaly on the Rand claims further to the northeast (see attached plan map). Only one drill hole by Gold Fields in the vicinity of the Megaton anomaly was ever completed and is now shown to lie on the very outer edge of the Megaton anomaly. This hole, MT13-04, displayed strong potassic alteration and well developed but low-grade mineralization within the same intrusive phase as occurs at the Southeast Zone. The overburden thickness at this site is 15.24 m.

The Southeast Zone has a previously estimated inferred resource of 227.5 Mt hosting 1.54 billion pounds of copper and 391,100 ounces gold.* The Megaton target offers a compelling opportunity for discovering significant new copper-gold resources. The Company intends to test this large target in this years' drilling program.

While the project focus was on the gold-enriched Deerhorn Zone in 2020, with copper breaking out into the $4+/lb sphere it is appropriate to also be focusing on the strong potential for discovering additional copper rich zones at Woodjam.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Glen Garratt

Glen Garratt, P.Geo.,

VP, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

*These 2013 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The tonnes and grade are reported at a USD$8.60/t NSR cut-off and are constrained within an optimized pit shell (CIM 2010). NSR calculation uses USD1,650/oz Au, USD3.90/lb Cu and metallurgical recoveries specific to each deposit. For the SE Zone, Au and Mo are not considered reportable due to the uncertainty regarding economic recoveries.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power. For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



Click Image To View Full Size

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.