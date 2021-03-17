Joshua Gold Resources Inc. Announces High Grade Gold Bulk Testing at Kenty Property

Woodstock, March 17, 2021 - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) ("JSHG" or the "Company") an American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has completed a bulk sampling report on gold recovery from mineralized vein material on the Kenty property.

The property is located approximately 125 km (78 mi) southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The bulk sample was collected on a small block of mining patents, referred to as the Kenty mine site. The property contains numerous gold bearing quartz veins, two shafts, and underground workings dating back to the 1930's.

Prospecting and sampling gold zones on the property in July 2020 defined the sample area to Hopkins Vein #2; a north-south trending quartz vein system typically 2-4" wide in a trench located approx. 150 meters north of Shaft #1. (GPS - E: 379203, N: 5299435, UTM Zone: 17) Sampling of Vein #2 assayed gold grades of 23.8 g/t, or 0.765 per troy ounce (2020-02 Vein #2). The bulk sample was collected in a pile of blasted material from a previous operator and consisted of quartz vein and altered wall rock material. Mineralization is characterized by quartz, ankerite, pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite.

The bulk sample was extracted by Mag Rock Drilling during July and August via drilling and blasting methods in the mineralized Vein #2 area. The ore was then loaded and transported to the mill site on August 14th, 2020. Processing of material through crushing, grinding, pulverization and gravity concentration occurred in two Batch's - Batch #1 and Batch #2 .

Batch # 1 was run through the mill on August 25th, 2020, consisted of 1761 lbs (0.799 tonne) of hand cobbled rock containing primarily quartz vein. Batch # 2, ran on October 24th, 2020 and October 25th, 2020, consisted of 1778 lbs (0.806 tonne) of quartz vein and mineralized wall rock material.

To process the sample, first the rock was crushed, weighed, pulverized to 80% minus 200 mesh, and passed through a gravity concentration sluice system. Next the concentrate was passed through a milling circuit, which began with ore fed through a primary jaw crusher (9" x 12" - crushed to minus 1.5"), followed by a secondary jaw crusher (4" x 6" - crushed to minus ½"). The crushed ore was slowly fed into a ball mill for pulverization using a vibratory feeder integrated into an ore bin. After the ground material exited the ball mill's discharge, it entered a slurry pump reservoir equipped with a centrifugal pump connected to a cyclone to either classify material for re-pulverization or gravity concentration in sluices.

Gold was collected using gravity concentration from course and fine sluices lined with miner's moss. The course sluice was positioned between the slurry pump and ball mill's discharge; the fine sluice positioned after the cyclone.

The results were obtained by assaying concentrates for the total weight of gold recovered. Concentrates were dried and brought to Activation Laboratories in Timmins, ON for analysis. Activation passed samples through a riffle split to ensure proper grade control. Batch # 1 measured 20.84 grams of collected gold, which represents an approximate grade of 26.1 g/t normalized by sample weight. Batch # 2 measured 7.32 grams of collected gold, which represents an approximate grade of 9.1 g/t normalized by sample weight. Both results are encouraging for demonstrating recovery of gold from the vein samples.

Further exploration is planned to examine the vein at depth and its relationship to, or intersection with, the Kenty No. 1 Vein 150 meters to the south.

Ben Fuschino comments on the Kenty bulk testing, "We are encouraged by the excellent results of the bulk testing. Our geological team will be preparing further testing on Vein #2 which the Company will be commencing after the Spring ice break-up to more fully test the vein."





Above is a view of the blasted surface of Vein #2 looking north along strike, and a close-up of the mineralized vein material with hammer for scale

