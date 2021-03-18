Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. Appoints Advisors to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam") (TSXV:WCC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Gianulis and Shawn Nichols as advisors to its Board of Directors.

Peter Gianulis

Peter Gianulis, a resident of Miami Florida, is currently the President of Carrelton Asset Management, a natural resource-focused private equity fund. He was formerly a Partner of the Salomon Brothers Hedge Fund Group until 2005 and has spent approximately 25 years as an advisor, investor or insider in numerous companies in the natural resources industry including Hathor Exploration Limited (now Rio Tinto), CGA Mining (now B2 Gold Mining Company), Northern Orion Resources (now Yamana Gold Mining Company) and Allegiant Gold Ltd. where he is currently President. Mr. Gianulis holds a BA degree from the University of California (San Diego) and an MBA from Cornell University.

Shawn Nichols

Shawn Nichols, a resident of Toronto Ontario, is currently a Director of Allegiant Gold Ltd. He has over 30 years' experience in capital markets having served as Director of Capital Markets for Scotia Capital Inc. from 2002 to 2014 and before that as Senior Investment Counsel for Citibank Canada. Mr. Nichols holds a Master of Laws Degree from Boston University and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Osgoode Hall in Toronto.

Messrs. Gianulis and Nichols will provide advice to Woodjam's Board of Directors in a number of areas including capital markets. Woodjam has granted each of them an incentive stock option to purchase up to 500,000 shares of Woodjam at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of five years.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P. Geo.

President

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSX-V:WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,088 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake where the Company had recently been drilling and where activities will resume once road conditions dry up from spring breakup

For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.