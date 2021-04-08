Doré Copper Provides Exploration and Development Update of Its High-Grade Copper-Gold Properties in Chibougamau, Quebec

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and development activities of its high-grade copper-gold projects in and near the Chibougamau mining camp in northwestern Qu?bec, Canada. Exploration activities will continue into July 2021 with a plan to complete over 25,000 meters of drilling.



Ernest Mast, President and CEO, commented, "The exploration program for 2021 provides the Corporation with numerous opportunities to add value. We are confident in increasing the size of the mineral resources at Corner Bay, establishing a maiden mineral resource at Joe Mann, and confirming additional high-grade mineralization at Cedar Bay in preparation for a preliminary economic assessment of a hub-and-spoke model by Q4 2021. Our plans also include drilling the newly acquired Norbeau property and test new geological targets on our land package. The detailed geophysical survey currently underway shall give us a better understanding of our deposits and potentially provide new drilling targets for the latter half of 2021."

Corner Bay

15,000 m drilling program in progress: 11 holes completed and a minimum of 5 holes remaining.

Target areas include: north side of Main Vein and Deep Main Vein Lens, south side of Main Vein following up on positive results from the 2020 drilling program (refer to news release dated September 17, 2020), south side of Main Vein above the dyke, and a connection of the Main Vein below the dyke with the Deep Main Vein Lens (Figure 1 shows the approximate location of the drill hole intercepts on a long section of the Corner Bay deposit).

Testing another vein structure approximately 250 meters west of the Main Vein at a depth between 200 and 500 meters.

Expecting an increase from current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") with the 2020-21 drilling campaigns.

MRE update at end of Q2 2021.



Joe Mann

Completed re-sampling of Far West Zone and expecting results in Q2 2021.

Contracting an established geological consulting firm to start a maiden MRE of the Main and West Zones. Exploration plans for 2021 will be finalized upon the results for the Far West Zone and the Joe Mann MRE.

Permitting preparation for mine dewatering is underway.



Cedar Bay

1,800 meters drilling program for Q2 2021 at the Copper Cliff crown pillar and Zone 21 (both adjacent to Cedar Bay) to follow up on positive 2020 drill results (refer to news release August 5, 2020).

Significant intercept from Copper Cliff crown pillar included 7.3% Cu and 13.6 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (hole CDR-20-04C) at a vertical depth of 34 meters.

Zone 21 is the northeasternmost vein at Cedar Bay (or the southwesternmost at Copper Cliff) and was mined over a strike length of 150-200 meters, from 85 to 490 meters from surface.

Western half of Zone 21 is on Dor? Copper land. Hole CDR-20-07 intersected 2.25 meters grading 4.9% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au and 8.6 g/t Ag approximately 40 meters beneath the lowest mining level.

Permitting preparation for mine dewatering is underway.



Norbeau

3,000 metres drilling program for Q3 2021 to test the Sharpe and New veins. Significant historical intercepts included 10.8 g/t Au over 2 meters (N-81-35), 2.4 g/t Au over 14 meters (N-81-11), and 11.2 g/t Au over 2 metres, including 95.3 g/t Au over 0.2 meters (N-81-22) at the New Vein and 4.1 g/t Au over 6 meters (SH-9-85) and 4.8 g/t Au over 2.8 meters (N-98) at the Sharpe vein (refer to news release dated March 22, 2021).



Other Exploration Targets

5,400 meters drilling program at other exploration targets on its properties, which include extensions and distinct new structures near established deposits.



Geophysics

Participation in a geophysical survey whereby 5,000 ha of the Corporation's land in the Lac Dor? mining camp, including the Norbeau property, will be flown by a MAG survey by NOVATEM with a 25 meter spacing and 1,000 reading per second. This survey represents the most detailed geophysical survey ever done on Dor? Copper's properties. The survey is currently underway.



Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., the Exploration Manager of the Corporation and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dore/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 4.4 M oz of gold. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of its 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

Dor? Copper has resumed its drilling program for 2021 which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2 2021 for the Corner Bay (Cu-Au) deposit and the former producing Joe Mann mine (Au-Cu), and a PEA in Q4 2021.



