Focus Graphite Reports 92.6 m Grading 12.7% Graphitic Carbon from Initial Five Holes of Infill and Extension Drilling Program at Lac Tétépisca

Along with Focus Graphite's Lac Knife Project, Lac Tétépisca results provide Focus with two high-quality, graphite projects in development in QuébecKINGSTON, April 27, 2021 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") is pleased to announce the results for the first five (5) drill holes from the Company's fall 2020 infill and extension core drilling program at its wholly owned Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. The fall 2020 drilling program comprised 30 HQ-diameter holes (total: 5.437 m) designed to complete the systematic testing of the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor. Results for the remaining 25 drill holes will be released over the coming weeks as analytical data are received, compiled, and verified.

Highlights:

In the fall of 2020, 30 HQ-diameter holes (Figure 1) were drilled to test the continuity of the graphitic mineralization within the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG) with respect to the variability of graphitic carbon thicknesses and grades. Analytical results for the first five holes have been received. Highlights are presented in Table 1.

Best intersection 1 : Hole LT-20-80, drilled at -45 o to a depth of 201.0 m on Line 1+00 North, intersected 92.6 m grading 12.7% Cg (from 44.2 m to 136.8 m; Table 1), including: 49.4 m grading 16.2% Cg (from 81.3 m to 130.7m; Table 1); and 11.45 m grading 16.1% Cg (from 59.45 m to 70.9 m; Table 1).

: Hole LT-20-80, drilled at -45 to a depth of 201.0 m on Line 1+00 North, intersected 92.6 m grading 12.7% Cg (from 44.2 m to 136.8 m; Table 1), including: The Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG) is defined by a linear kilometer-long ground geophysical Magnetic (MAG) - Electromagnetic (EM) anomaly that trends N035o. Since 2014, Focus has tested the MOCG with 106 holes drilled over a 1.4 km strike length for a total of 16,468 m. The main graphite-bearing zone is 85 m wide on average, with drilling down to approximately 150 m vertical.

"The results from the first five holes of our fall 2020 drilling program at Lac Tétépisca support our belief that the lateral and strike-length continuity of the graphite mineralization within the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor extends to a vertical depth of about 150 m," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite. "These results continue to demonstrate excellent continuity in graphite mineralization grades and thicknesses within the MOCG, and we look forward to seeing the results from the remainder of the holes that were drilled."

Once all the results from the fall 2020 drilling program are compiled, they will form the basis of Focus' maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lac Tétépisca project, which is being prepared by DRA Americas Inc. and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Mr. Roy added: "With Lac Tétépisca at the mineral resource appraisal phase of the development process, and our Lac Knife project currently at the environmental and social impact assessment stage, Focus has two major graphite projects in development in Québec. As the global drive to implement green energy technologies that require graphite continues to grow, and the United States continues to be 100% reliant on imports for flake graphite, we are well poised to become a leading supplier of high purity flake graphite concentrate products to lithium-ion battery manufacturers and other North American green energy industries."

Geological sections showing the results of the first five (5) drill holes are available on the Company's Website at www.focusgraphite.com.

Table 1. Highlights for the first five drill holes from the fall 2020 infill and extension core drilling program targeting the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG), Lac Tétépisca project.

Hole Section Azimuth Plunge Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) % Cg LT-19-77 L4+75S 302° -45° 219.0 102.3 192.2 89.9 11.0% LT-20-79 L1+00N 302° -45° 150.0 5.3 75.35 70.05 13.8% Including 16.55 24.25 7.7 17.8% Including 31 73.45 42.45 16.1% LT-20-80 L1+00N 302° -45° 201.0 44.2 136.8 92.6 12.7% Including 59.45 70.9 11.45 16.1% Including 81.3 130.7 49.4 16.2% LT-20-81 L0+00 302° -45° 201.0 85.1 98.45 13.35 11.7% Including 90.4 98.45 8.05 16.8% LT-20-81 105.0 148.9 43.9 14.0% Including 110.6 148.9 38.3 15.1% LT-20-82 L1+50S 302° -45° 219.0 101.2 123.5 22.3 15.0% Including 101.2 122 20.8 15.4% LT-20-82 134.0 183.35 49.35 9.6% Including 140.05 156.2 16.15 12.0% Including 171.0 180.7 9.7 14.1%

Notes:

True thicknesses are approximately equal to core lengths and are reported as such in this news release. Core descriptions, sampling information and analytical results were captured in Geotic™ core logging software, and then exported to Surpac™ software for three-dimensional (3-D) rendering. The 3-D mineralization envelope has an azimuth of approximately NO35o and dips at -50o to the southeast. The drill holes crosscut the envelope of the main mineralized zone's strike and dips at near right angle. "Best intercepts" and "significant mineralization" are defined as Cg grading a minimum of 5.0% over a minimum 6.0 m with internal dilution set at a maximum of 6.0 m and no external dilution. "Best sub-intercepts" are defined as Cg grading a minimum of 10.0% over 6.0 m. The 5% cg and 10% Cg cut-offs are used solely to delineate the extent of the mineralized envelopes corresponding to "Best intercepts" and "Best sub-intercepts", respectively. Economic cut-offs based on geological, metallurgical, mining, and economic factors, parameters and considerations will be determined as part of the maiden mineral resource estimate planned for the Lac Tétépisca project later in 2021 and through subsequent technical studies. Analyses were performed by COREM of Québec City, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility using LECO combustion in induction furnace and infrared spectrometry (code LSA-M-B10) and are reported as graphitic carbon (Cg) and total sulphur. QA/QC program: IOS introduced 10% reference samples, including certified and internal reference materials, duplicates, and blank samples. Ten percent of the drill core samples were also analyzed by COREM for total, organic and inorganic, carbon. An additional 10% of the drill core samples were sent to ACTLABS Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) where they were analyzed for graphitic carbon, total sulphur and for trace metals by ICP-MS after aqua-regia digestion.

Fall 2020 infill and extension drilling program:

The fall 2020 infill and extension drilling program targeting the MOCG at the Company's Lac Tétépisca project was designed and operated by IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. of Saguenay, Québec, under the supervision of the Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Québec. The drilling contract was awarded to G4 Drilling of Val-d'Or, Québec.

From October 8 to December 4, 2020, 30 HQ-diameter holes were drilled on the MOCG (total: 5,437 m; Figure 1), for a total of 105 holes on the project. Drill holes are distributed to complete the grid with a fence spacing of 100 metres, 50 metres or even 25 metres on the central segment of the corridor. The currently released results are from four (4) holes located in the northern portion of the MOCG (holes LT-20-79 to LT-20-82) and one (1) hole (LT-19-77) positioned in the central portion of the corridor on Line 7+50 South (Table 1; Figure 1). The infill drilling, part of which is the current five holes, has confirmed the continuity over a minimum width of 50 metres of the graphitic mineralization over the entire length of the MOCG, and it will provide further representative mineralized material for additional metallurgical testing including future pilot plant scale test work. All 30 holes from the fall 2020 drilling program intersected mineralization visually ranging from disseminated to semi-massive flake graphite.

Drill core was shipped from the field to IOS's laboratory facilities in Saguenay for logging and sampling, and for sample preparation. A total of 1,286 pulverized samples were sent to COREM, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility located in Québec City, for graphitic carbon (code LSA-M-B10) and total sulphur (code LSA-M-B41) analysis using LECO combustion in induction furnace with infrared spectrometry.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The analytical quality control program for the Lac Tétépisca project has been implemented by an IOS certified chemist and is identical to the one used for previous drilling programs at Lac Tétépisca or at the Company's Lac Knife graphite project. Under the QA/QC program, 131 of the core samples, or about 10% of the samples, were also analyzed by COREM for total carbon (code LSA-M-B45), organic carbon (code LSA-M-B58) and inorganic carbon (code LSA-M-B11). Duplicates of the same 131 samples were sent to ACTLABS Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) for graphitic carbon (code 5D - C Graphitic) and total sulphur (code 4F - S Combustion infrared detection) determinations and for 35 trace element analysis using ICP-MS after an aqua-regia digestion (code 1E2 - Aqua Regia). Also, IOS inserted 120 certified or internal reference material samples (CDN-GR1, CMRI12, Oreas-724, GLC-004, NSC-DC-60119, NSC-DC-60120, NSC-DC-60121), 55 duplicates (quarter-split core; crushing or grinding duplicates), and 111 blanks into the sample sequence.

About the Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project

Focus Graphite's 100%-owned Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project comprises two contiguous properties, Lac Tétépisca and Lac Tétépisca Nord, located in the Southwest Manicouagan reservoir area of the Côte-Nord region of Québec, 234 km north-northwest of the city of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of St. Lawrence River. Together, the two properties form a block of 115 CDC claims (total area: 6,198.27 ha). Focus purchased a 100% unencumbered interest of the mineral rights in the 67 CDC claims constituting the original Lac Tétépisca property from a third party in August 2011. The Lac Tétépisca Nord property was map-staked by the Company in 2012. The Lac Tétépisca project is accessible year-round by way of a network secondary gravel roads that extend north from Highway 389, 10 km to the South of the Manic 5 hydroelectric power station.

A map of the Lac Tétépisca project is available on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Réjean Girard, géo. (QC), President of IOS Services Géoscientifiques, a consultant to the Company and a and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument (NI) 43 - 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects prepared, reviewed and/or approved the technical content of this news release relating to the fall 2020 infill and extension core drilling program at the Lac Tétépisca project.

Mr. Marc-André Bernier, géo. (QC), P.Geo. (ON), M.Sc., Senior Technical Adviser to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43 - 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the non-technical content of this news release.

About IOS Services Géoscientifiques

IOS Services Géoscientifiques is a diversified geological consulting group based out of Saguenay, Québec, offering specialized services to the mineral exploration industry since 1992. Its expertise in project development is built on an integrative approach involving a long experience in fieldwork management and execution, laboratory services and professional consulting that relies on the capabilities of its professional geologists, engineers, and biologists. Involved in the Lac Tétépisca and Lac Knife projects since their onset under Focus, IOS has managed all drilling and sampling programs on the two projects. This long-standing involvement provides IOS with an acute understanding of the geology of the Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca projects and of the potential environmental issues surrounding graphite mining.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the Offerings, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

