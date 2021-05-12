EcoGraf Limited: Appointment of Executive Manager - Product Development

Appointment of Executive Manager - Product Development

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK) is pleased to advise the appointment of Mr Michael Chan, a highly experienced battery anode materials technical specialist.

Michael is a Perth based qualified metallurgical engineer and has been appointed to the position of Executive Manager - Product Development.

The appointment is a new senior executive position responsible for leading the Company's carbon product development team, which coincides with pre-construction engineering works for the new EcoGraf(TM) HFfree 20,000ktpa battery anode material facility in Western Australia.

Michael's appointment will also support the Company's R&D, innovation and product marketing programs for EcoGraf's vertically integrated battery anode material businesses, which includes the recovery of carbon anode materials from lithium-ion battery recycling processes.

During his career Michael has been extensively involved in battery anode material developments and has completed major project development programs, process flowsheet designs, pilot plant operations and product development activities. He has also managed significant downstream development programs with a range of end-users, including the application of anode coatings technologies.

Michael has spent over 30 years gaining a reputation for developing innovative process flowsheets and product development strategies to commercialise a range of critical and battery minerals such as graphite, rare earths, vanadium, potash, titanium and base metals.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Minerals Engineering from the University of Birmingham, England, and is a Chartered Engineer (Council of Engineering Institution, London).

EcoGraf Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks stated "Attracting a person of Michael's calibre and expertise in battery anode materials is another key step in developing our businesses and he will complement and significantly enhance our capability in leading the development of high quality, sustainably produced and cost competitive HFfree products at our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility here in Western Australia. There are very few industry experts in this field and our board and executive team are very pleased to have secured his appointment to add to our team of graphite and engineering experts in Australia and Germany."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

ENGINEERING CLEAN ENERGY.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

A video fly-through of this new facility is available online at the following link:

https://www.ecograf.com.au/#home-video

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter or sign up to the company's newsletter for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.