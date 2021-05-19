Joshua Gold Resources Inc. Announces Niobium Prospect Acquisition

Woodstock, May 19, 2021 - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) ("JSHG" or "Joshua"), a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral property located in Collins and Chewett Townships in Northern Ontario.

The Niobe property is contiguous to Sarissa Resource's Nemegosenda Niobium property on the land's East border (see map).

The Niobe property consists of 15 claims totaling approximately 630 acres. In the fall of 2019, the original prospectors executed a radiometric survey to measure radiation from the ground which can be a Niobium indicator (see the survey results here).

http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/imaging/20000017959/20000017959_01.pdf

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6845/84467_69a4e7b5e4124803_001full.jpg

Joshua acquired a one hundred percent interest in the Niobe property through issuance to the Vendors of two million (2,000,000) JSHG common shares. The Vendors retain a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the property, of which JSHG has the option to acquire fifty percent (50%) of the NSR from the vendors for a payment of one million ($1,000,000) Canadian dollars at any time.

Ben Fuschino, JSHG CEO, comments, "We have been interested in Niobium for a number of years. A couple of years ago Joshua acquired Niobium prospects on the West side of the Sarissa Resources property. The radiometric survey from the East side looks promising. Niobium is one of the minerals that will be needed in the economy's transfer to 'Green technology. It's time to hand it over to our geological team to figure out the best way forward to explore the property."

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the three-billion-year old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, niobium to chromium. Please visit http://www.joshuagoldresources.com/ for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.

