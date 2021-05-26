Arizona Silver Exploration has Resumed Drilling at Philadelphia Gold & Silver Property, in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, May 26, 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to report that drilling has resumed at the Company's Philadelphia gold-silver project located in Mohave County, Arizona. A Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill rig is on site and has completed 3 holes already on our recently acquired Perry Claim. Continued exploration drilling is focused on testing along strike of the 1,250 feet of visible vein outcropping at surface. In reference we are 4,000-5,000 lineal feet away from the Philadelphia mine area where we have intersected the high-grade vein to date. See news release Click here to visit the Philadelphia webpage

A total of 15 holes are currently planned in this round of drilling.

We will be testing the vein exposed on the surface both along strike and down dip in this round of drilling. We have 3 claims (4,500 feet) south of the Perry claim that remain untested. Sampling is underway to follow up on earlier sampling that indicated the presence of anomalous gold and silver in association with the continuation of the Arabian fault and associated veining. Click here to view claims.

Arizona Silver's Vice President - Exploration, Greg Hahn, commented, "We are excited to be the first to test the Perry vein with drilling. Surface samples indicate the presence of visible gold and historic samples contained good gold grades locally. The vein as exposed on the surface is consistently 20-30 feet wide and consists of green and white quartz with locally black calcite.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona as time allows. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please refer to our web site for all news and updated property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2020 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2020 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

