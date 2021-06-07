Arizona Silver Exploration Announces Completion of the Q2 RC Drilling Program at Philadelphia Gold & Silver Property

Vancouver, June 07, 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to report that it has completed its Q2 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's Philadelphia gold-silver project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company completed a total of 6,270 feet in 15 holes on the recently acquired Perry Claim. Exploration drilling focused on testing along the strike and shallow dip of +1400 feet of the Perry vein, visible in outcrop at surface.

In reference, we are 4,000-5,000 lineal feet away from the Philadelphia mine/vein area where we last intersected the high-grade vein. Click here to view news release.

A total of 15 RC holes were drilled on five sections and tested the shallow levels of the Perry vein exposed on the surface. All 15 holes intersected the vein. Vein thicknesses generally increase with depth as do vein textures. The deepest intercepts looked the best in terms of thickness and boiling zone textures. It is apparent from the results of this drilling program that we appear to have the complete boiling zone preserved intact beneath the surface. Also, the host geology is relatively uninterrupted by post-mineral faulting that confounds the exploration of the down-dip pursuit of the Philadelphia vein to the north.

Drilling samples from the RC drilling campaign are being sent to ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona under strict chain of custody.

We have 4,500 feet of strike, south of the Perry claim, that remain untested. Our district level analysis interprets that the entire +11,000 feet of the vein system is tilted to the south. The further south along the vein system we go the higher we appear to be in the vein system, and the better preserved the boiling zone is. Conversely, the further north we go the deeper we appear to be in the vein system. Erosion appears to have removed (a significant) part of the vein system in the north. Sampling is underway to follow up on earlier sampling that indicated the presence of anomalous gold and silver in association with the continuation of the Arabian fault and associated veining within and south of the Perry claim. Click here to view claims .

Arizona Silver's Vice President - Exploration, Greg Hahn, commented, "We are excited to be the first to test the Perry vein with drilling. Surface samples indicate the presence of visible gold. The vein as exposed on the surface is consistently 20-30 feet wide and consists of green and white quartz with locally black calcite. Drilling supports the continuity of these characteristics with depth. Panning of cuttings periodically reveals the presence of fine-grained gold in the drill cuttings. While this is no indication of the grade of the intervals drilled, it does substantiate that there is gold in the system, and we are encouraged that the improvement in thickness and vein quality with depth bodes well for success in this campaign and the potential to chase this system not only further down dip but also along strike." Our deepest hole on this program has been 350 feet down dip, so far. A lot of open potential remains down dip.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona as time allows. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please refer to our web site for all news and updated property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020-2021 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2020-2021 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2020-2021 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.