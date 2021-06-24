Harvest Gold Receives Emerson Project Exploration Permit; Confirms Exploration Plans; and Prepares to Close $1M Private Placement

Vancouver, June 24, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest", "Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG) is pleased to announce that it has received the B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines Exploration Permit for its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Extensive pre-planning has been conducted for this exploration season and Harvest's contract exploration manager, Equity Explorations, will be on the ground next week to begin exploration activities.

Harvest President and CEO, Rick Mark states: Today is a significant day for all Harvest Gold shareholders. With our permit granted, it allows the Equity Explorations' team, to immediately execute our exploration plans. We will outline our plans in a news release next week after our full geology team meets Friday to confirm final details. It has been over 9 months since we committed to this opportunity, but the wait is over and the "real" work of the Company, exploration on the ground at Emerson, begins."

The Company's previously announced $1 million private placement has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and is on track to close shortly.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

