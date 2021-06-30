Nevada Copper Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

YERINGTON, June 30, 2021 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) ("Nevada Copper" or "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held today in Vancouver. Shareholders holding a total of 1,144,460,858 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 63% of the total 1,828,457,695 Common Shares outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Voting Details

The following eight persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results shown below:

Director Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Tom Albanese 1,059,795,954 99.89% 1,126,670 0.11% Michael Brown 1,059,029,314 99.82% 1,893,310 0.18% Justin Cochrane 1,059,494,404 99.87% 1,428,220 0.13% Raffaele (Lucio)

Genovese 1,056,694,914 99.60% 4,227,710 0.40% Stephen Gill 1,059,726,136 99.89% 1,196,488 0.11% Evgenij Iorich 1,058,516,020 99.77% 2,406,604 0.23% G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter 1,058,647,323 99.79% 2,275,301 0.21% Kate Southwell 1,058,741,783 99.79% 2,180,841 0.21%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also (i) fixed the number of Directors at eight for the ensuing year, (ii) voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration, (iii) approved all unallocated awards under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan, and (iv) approved a special resolution with respect to the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Share Consolidation"). Approval of the special resolution with respect to the Share Consolidation gives the Company's board of directors (the "Board") the authority to implement the Share Consolidation at any time prior to December 31, 2021. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board retains the discretion to not proceed with the Share Consolidation.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Nevada Copper Corp.

www.nevadacopper.com

Mike Ciricillo, President and CEO

For further information contact:

Rich Matthews, Investor Relations

Integrous Communications

rmatthews@integcom.us

+1 604 757 7179



