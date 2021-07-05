Galantas Reports AGM Results

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 - Galantas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual and Special Meeting held on July 2, 2021.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders.
Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees for the ensuing year: Brent Omland, Mario Stifano, James I. Golla, James B. Clancy, Roisin Magee, and David Cather.
Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) ratifying and confirming the Company's Stock Option Plan.
About Galantas Gold Corporation
Galantas Gold Corp. is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Ireland's first gold mine.
