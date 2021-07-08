Harvest Gold Announces Update on the Exploration Program at its Emerson Project and Finalizes Private Placement

Vancouver, July 8, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest", "Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG) is pleased to announce an update on the exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Emerson, Goathorn, and Jacobite Projects in Central BC.

Harvest President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "It has been a very important few days for Harvest. Equity Explorations and our outstanding Technical Team have fine-tuned the RAB drilling and IP programs with activity starting now. From this work, we will learn much more about our Gold Diamond Drill targets for Emerson and will expand and better define our Porphyry targets on Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite. We are in the very good hands of Equity now. Additionally, closing the $1,000,750 private placement quickly and without commissions or fees is a well-timed boost to the treasury ahead of our summer program. It was done at market price, so means very reasonable dilution for our shareholders. News flow is coming now that exploration begins."

Exploration Program Schedule:

- Road clearing crew has been mobilized to the site to begin ground preparation for RAB drill program. - Road crews will re-open the historical roads and access points up to boundary of sensitive caribou management boundaries before July 15, 2021, thereafter, the clearing crews will continue into caribou management areas. - Proposed drill sites are being marked. - Geotech drill crew will arrive on site on July 15, 2021 and RAB drilling will commence on July 16 - 17, 2021. - The proposed RAB drill program will take up to 18 days to complete, pending delays from fire-danger stop-work protocols. - The line brushing crew will arrive on site to start clearing lines for the IP survey July 8, 2021. - The line cutting work will take up to 31 days to complete. (More details on IP surveys to be provided in a future news release).

The Company is monitoring the fire danger in the project area daily. How the fire danger plays out may influence this part of the Emerson project's scheduling.

Closing of Private Placement

The Company wishes to clarify the details of the closing of its non-brokered private placement wherein it was announced on June 30, 2021 that the Company issued 4,938,750 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit raising total gross proceeds of $987,750. The Company now confirms that it has issued a total of 5,003,750 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit raising total gross proceeds of $1,000,750.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark,

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

