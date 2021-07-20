Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Palamina Engages T2W Market Liquidity Inc.

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, July 20, 2021 - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) announces it has engaged T2W Market Liquidity Inc. ("T2W") effective July 19, 2021, to provide market liquidity services for its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the engagement is for a minimum of six months and is renewable thereafter on a month-to-month basis. T2W is a Dundas Ontario based private company which is in the business of providing market liquidity services to listed issuers since 2009. Formerly, Harold Hoff, the principal of T2W, had more than 10 years experience as a pro trader and designated market maker for a major bank owned investment dealer.

In consideration of market stabilization and liquidity services to be provided, the Company will pay T2W a monthly flat fee of $3,500 (plus applicable taxes) for a minimum of six months. T2W's remuneration is in no way contingent upon the market price or trading volume of the common shares of Palamina on the TSXV.

T2W is entirely independent of the Company and will at all times be trading as principal for its own account and using its own capital. T2W will use their knowledge and discretion in providing these services and no assurance has been made as to any particular effect or result regarding the market for the Company's common shares. T2W has covenanted to operate in accordance with best trading practices at all times.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is set to drill its flagship Usicayos Gold Project. The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds an 18.6% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 65,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Thomson, President
Phone: (416) 204-7536 or visit www.palamina.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90704


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Palamina Corp.

Palamina Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A142VD
CA6960732049
www.palamina.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap