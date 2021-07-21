Harvest Gold Announces Emerson Project Update

Vancouver, July 21, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest", "Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) provides an exploration update on its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson Property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark states: "The axiom 'patience is a virtue' has tested us and our shareholders many times, in the past few months. As you will read, the recent fire risks in many parts of B.C. have included the neighbouring town of Houston and our three properties. So, another week's delay, but today we are back at work and preparing to for the Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill program which will begin next week."

The Company currently has four brushers, a dozer operator, a project coordinator, and a field assistant on site. The team started to work on July 7, 2021, but had to pause work on July 10, 2021, to respect the fire restrictions in the Houston area. The field program resumed on July 17, 2021.

The dozer operator is working on opening and clearing roads and drill pads for the RAB drilling program. 8 of 8 drill pads have already been prepared. The brushers are also clearing the lines for the IP survey that will start in the first week of August.

Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. has hired Geotech Drilling Services to execute the RAB drill program. They will be bringing one RAB rig and one crew (12-hour shift per day) on July 22. 2021 to complete the 18-hole program planned to start on Thursday and be completed in early August. The RAB program is designed to drill through overburden and sample the top five metres of bedrock in sites spaced approximately 200 metres apart. The alteration vectoring and multi-element analytical data produced by the RAB drilling, along with the 3-D induced polarization survey and the recently completed airborne magnetic survey, will guide the subsequent diamond drilling program.

The Company is continuing to monitor the fire danger rating and BC wildfire dashboard on a daily basis and obey the wildfire regulations to ensure safety of our field crew and local communities.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

