Makara Announces Termination of Option Over Davis and Paradise Valley Claims

VANCOUVER, August 12, 2021 - Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") announces the termination of its option (the "Option") to earn a 60% interest in the Davis and Paradise Valley claim blocks (together, the "Project") located in Nye County, Nevada. The Company intends to concentrate its efforts and resources on the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property, located in the Yukon.

About the Company

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon and the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grant Hendrickson

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-372-3707

Email: grant@makaramining.com

