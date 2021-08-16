Stinger Resources Provides an Update on Exploration Program at the Dunwell Mine in BC's Golden Triangle

Cardston, August 16, 2021 - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Company") is pleased to report on the drill program progressing at the company's 100% owned Dunwell Mine property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Phase 1 drilling has been completed, and assays have been returned from the lab. The drilling was mainly shallow holes targeting areas along strike within 600m south of the Dunwell Mine. The two target zones drilled so far are in the Portland Canal Fissure Zone, where the polymetallic mineralization appears to be structurally controlled. Drilling encountered several mineralized structures, including breccias with coarse-grained pyrite, sphalerite, and galena.

Assays ranged up to 12.7 g/t gold with 35.7 g/t silver over 0.35m, 4 g/t gold with 38.1 g/t silver over 1.21m, and 2.3 g/t gold with 60.3 g/t silver over 1.64m. Base metals were also encountered in these holes. The program has given further insights into understanding the Portland Canal Fissue Zone's complex geological structure. Coined the most important geological feature in the Bear Valley, drilling into the zone is providing Stinger's geological team key insights into the make up and orientation of the mineralized systems. The team continues to compile and overlay the geological information from the drill core with the geophysics, as well as the results from 2019.

2021 Phase 1 Drill Highlights

HOLE-ID FROM TO INTERVAL AU_g/t AG_g/t PB% ZN% CU_% DW21-21 212.56 214.19 1.63 1.788 41.7 0.062 0.573 0.012 DW21-26 74.93 76.43 1.5 1.743 44 1.194 1.447 0.025 And 168.68 169.89 1.21 4.055 38.1 0.084 0.076 0.004 And 196.95 197.3 0.35 12.7 35.7 0.253 0.403 0.032 And 209.22 211.45 2.23 1.203 15.1 0.222 0.462 0.021 And 280.95 282.55 1.6 1.716 6.9 0.072 0.181 0.008 DW21-31 78.85 80.49 1.64 2.281 60.3 1.625 3.429 0.099 DW21-34 78.03 81.23 3.2 1.626 75.4 1.882 1.628 0.049 DW21-36 81.51 84.77 3.26 1.808 52.7 0.762 3.292 0.064 DW21-39 92.72 93.87 1.15 1.409 10.3 0.049 1.231 0.012

2019 Drill Program Highlights

19.4 g/t AuEq over 3.6m

20.3 g/t AuEq over 2.7m

18.4 g/t AuEq over 1.5m

28.6 g/t AuEq over 0.5m

24.4 g/t AuEq over 0.5m

38.1 g/t AuEq over 0.5m

Jim McCrae, PGeo for the Dunwell property, stated: "The Dunwell property is underlain by Lower Jurassic Unuk River and Middle Jurassic Salmon River formations intruded by the Tertiary Hyder Quartz Monzonite. Salmon River argillites and greywackes, and other Hazelton Group rocks have been disturbed by the Portland Canal Fissure Zone. The fissure zone on the property is represented by north-trending shear zones and fold axis in the Salmon River argillites. The veins in the Dunwell Mine are commonly situated along one or both sides of what appear to be parallel dacite dikes which were intruded into the shear zone and exploited the planes of weakness present at the time of the event and these planes of weakness were the same fractures as the mineralization.

"The mineralized zones are associated with the breccias near the contact with the dacite dikes in the main Dunwell area. Coarse-grained sulphides (sphalerite, pyrite, and galena) in breccias host the gold mineralization. The dikes and breccias trend sub-parallel to the shear and were at predictable dike contacts along the trend of the shear.

"All of these events, the dikes, the massive to semi-massive sulphides, the veins, the silicification with the pyrrhotite, have one common theme. They are all reactivating similar structural breaks related to tectonic movement along the fissure.

"Phase 1 of the 2021 drill program tested geophysical, Induced Polarization and Metal Factor (MF) targets south of the mine along the mine access road and below level 4. Mineralization styles similar to those from the 2019 program were seen. The major differences observed were the size of the structures drilled and a lower correlation coefficient between gold and zinc."

CEO and President Darren Blaney stated: "We are pleased to be working on our flagship Dunwell project this year given the tremendous potential that it holds. As was stated by our Geologist, the mineralization styles encountered in our first phase of drilling are similar to those from the 2019 program when we intercected multiple high grade veins.

"It appears as though there have been numerous mineralizing events within the Portland Canal Fissure Zone which likely accounts for why there are so many high-grade showings throughout its 6.5 km length. Our goal is to determine which events carry precious and base metals and how the entire system is linked.

"The 2021 drilling has helped give us valuable information in the process of evaluating the geology, structures, lithology, chargeibility, resistivity, and susceptibility and their relationship to each other. As with any project, this is an ongoing process that will continue through the second phase of drilling.

"We have only tested a few of the more than 36 geophysical targets given to us by Simcoe Geoscience and have only covered a few hundred meters of the 5 km we own of the 6.5 km Portland Canal Fissure zone. There is a lot of work to be done, and we look forward to moving the project forward and increasing our understanding of the system through future exploration."





Map of Portland Canal Fissure Zone and mineralized showings on Dunwell Mine

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7811/93220_2f455a031413d875_001full.jpg

Property Description and History

Through a series of strategic acquisitions, former owner, American Creek, was able to purchase the past-producing Dunwell Mine as well as several adjoining very prospective properties, combining them into one large land package that encompasses the best gold and silver mineral occurrences and historic workings in the Bear River valley. The amalgamated property spans 2,222 hectares covering the majority of the Portland Canal Fissure Zone, an area first prospected in the late 1800s and hosting some of the earliest producing gold and silver mines in the Stewart area.

The Dunwell project is located 8km northeast of Stewart and is road accessible with the main Dunwell Mine adit itself located only 2km from Highway 37A and a major power line, and with an existing mine road right to the adit entrance. Stewart hosts a deep seaport, including ore loading and shipping facilities. Unlike the majority of mineral properties located near Stewart, the Dunwell is located in low mountainous terrain (700 m and lower elevation) with relatively moderate relief. These features allow for year-round work, which usually isn't the case for exploration programs conducted in the Stewart region, where projects are typically at higher altitude, are accessible only by helicopter, and lack critical infrastructure such as roads and power. The Dunwell project may just have the best logistics of any project in the Golden Triangle.

The Dunwell Mine is the most significant mineral occurrence within the Portland Canal Fissure Zone. Production at the Dunwell occurred between 1926 and 1937. From historic reports, it appears that a total of 45,657 tonnes averaging 6.63 g/t gold, 223.91 g/t silver, 1.83% lead, 2.43% zinc and 0.056% copper were produced.

In addition to the Dunwell mine itself, the property package contains over a dozen other high-grade gold and silver occurrences and historic small-scale gold/silver high-grading operations along a north/south trend that correlates to the fissure zone and major faulting. Some examples of the nine areas that produced ore are:

Ben Ali: 4,500 tons at 21.6 g/t gold

Lakeview: 60 tons at 4.7 g/t gold, 2,734 g/t silver, and 11.5% lead

Victoria East: 11 tons at 20.15 g/t gold, 775 g/t silver, 25% lead

Tyee: 8.2 tons at 124.4 g/t gold and 4,478.8 g/t silver

George E: 12 tons at 13 g/t gold and 3,250 g/t silver, 23.3% lead

Mobile: 12 tons at 2.7 g/t gold and 8,247 g/t silver





Map of production zones on Dunwell Mine

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7811/93220_2f455a031413d875_002full.jpg

Each of these areas were in production during the 1930s when exploration techniques and technology were very primitive by today's standards. Stinger Resources is employing the latest in exploration technology to unlock the great potential that exists here.

For more information on the Dunwell Mine, please CLICK HERE.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Dunwell Project is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds the D1 McBride project, also located in the "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele and optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

