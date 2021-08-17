Osisko Drilling Adds High-grade Across Windfall Deposit

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 39 intercepts in 17 drill holes (11 from surface, 6 from underground) and 10 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "This week's drill results demonstrate once again the strong continuity of the Windfall mineralization with high-grade intercepts in multiple different zones across the deposit, namely Lynx Main, Lynx 4, and Underdog. Expansion results continue to confirm that many zones remain open to growth, as demonstrated by hole OSK-W-21-2540-W1, which extends Triple Lynx 3163 wireframe 80 meters to the east."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 388 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-21-0823; 135 g/t Au over 6.3 metres and 24.3 g/t Au over 5.2 metres in WST-21-0828; 187 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-21-0763A; 113 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in OSK-W-21-2479-W5; 130 g/t Au over 2.9 metres and 38.8 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2287-W3; 61.5 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2544; and 41.5 g/t Au over 4.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2520. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-1260 1067.4 1073.0 5.6 9.38 UDD_4123

Underdog

including 1072.0 1073.0 1.0 23.8 OSK-W-20-2283-W5 826.0 828.0 2.0 16.7 16.5 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 826.8 827.1 0.3 101 100 OSK-W-21-1432-W4 938.0 940.0 2.0 7.17 LX4_3437

Lynx 4

including 938.5 939.0 0.5 26.6 OSK-W-21-1827-W5 510.0 512.4 2.4 17.3 CA2_2231

Caribou

including 511.1 511.7 0.6 60.9 OSK-W-21-2287-W3 1229.8 1233.0 3.2 38.8 LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including 1232.0 1233.0 1.0 98.5 1243.6 1246.5 2.9 130 73.1 LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including 1245.3 1245.6 0.3 324 100 and 1245.6 1245.9 0.3 258 100 OSK-W-21-2467 564.0 566.0 2.0 7.44 CA2_2232 Caribou 568.0 570.2 2.2 51.2 47.9 CA2_2232

Caribou

including 568.5 569.2 0.7 111 100 OSK-W-21-2470-W6 1057.0 1059.5 2.5 16.4 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1058.0 1058.4 0.4 42.3 OSK-W-21-2479-W6 775.4 777.5 2.1 5.14 UDD_4107 Underdog OSK-W-21-2512-W1 772.0 778.0 6.0 13.8 UDD_4104

Underdog

including 772.0 773.5 1.5 38.2 OSK-W-21-2520 813.7 816.0 2.3 6.19 UDD_4121

Underdog

including 814.4 814.9 0.5 27.6 818.6 823.0 4.4 41.5 30.8 UDD_4121

Underdog

including 818.6 818.9 0.3 257 100 including 821.0 821.8 0.8 96.7 1089.0 1091.4 2.4 11.0 UDD_4911

Underdog

including 1089.9 1090.7 0.8 32.2 OSK-W-21-2531 1071.0 1076.0 5.0 5.83 UDD_4915 Underdog OSK-W-21-2537 985.5 988.1 2.6 18.1 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 987.5 988.1 0.6 51.9 1057.7 1059.8 2.1 13.8 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1058.9 1059.3 0.4 68.1 OSK-W-21-2544 795.0 798.0 3.0 61.5 36.9 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 795.0 795.8 0.8 192 100 818.0 820.0 2.0 15.0 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 818.0 819.0 1.0 29.3 OSK-W-21-2554 136.9 139.2 2.3 4.75 F51_6008 F-51 WST-20-0505A 49.0 51.5 2.5 9.42 LXM_3339

Lynx

including 50.2 50.8 0.6 38.8 WST-21-0763A 169.5 172.0 2.5 187 69.3 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 170.2 171.1 0.9 377 100 WST-21-0802A 390.0 392.0 2.0 19.0 LSW_3556

Lynx SW

including 390.0 390.4 0.4 59.9 394.0 396.0 2.0 6.37 LSW_3556 Lynx SW 408.0 410.0 2.0 31.8 LSW_3556

Lynx SW

including 408.8 409.6 0.8 77.8 WST-21-0823 165.2 167.4 2.2 388 47.4 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 165.2 165.5 0.3 2600 100 WST-21-0828 489.1 494.3 5.2 24.3 23.3 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 493.4 494.3 0.9 106 100 520.0 526.3 6.3 135 48.5 LX4_3440

Lynx 4

including 521.6 522.9 1.3 303 100 including 525.0 526.0 1.0 380 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, CA2 = Caribou and UDD = Underdog.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2437 313.0 315.0 2.0 5.89 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2479-W5 728.0 731.7 3.7 113 39.3 UDD

Underdog

including 731.0 731.7 0.7 488 100 OSK-W-21-2520 935.7 943.3 7.6 13.1 12.4 UDD

Underdog

including 938.6 939.0 0.4 114 100 OSK-W-21-2532 809.0 815.2 6.2 9.91 UDD

Underdog

including 809.0 809.5 0.5 40.4 including 812.5 813.1 0.6 35.4 OSK-W-21-2540-W1 966.0 968.3 2.3 5.05 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 969.9 976.3 6.4 18.1 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 969.9 970.5 0.6 57.8 including 974.5 975.1 0.6 67.3 OSK-W-21-2540-W2 927.0 929.4 2.4 14.1 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 927.0 927.5 0.5 55.0 OSK-W-21-2544 859.9 862.0 2.1 11.2 TLX_3198

Triple Lynx

including 861.0 861.4 0.4 34.4 OSK-W-21-2549 626.4 628.4 2.0 5.73 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2559 586.0 588.0 2.0 6.70 Caribou

Caribou

including 586.0 587.0 1.0 13.2 WST-21-0841 286.0 288.0 2.0 12.1 LSW

Lynx SW

including 287.0 288.0 1.0 23.7

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-1260 329 -49 1134 452865 5434568 397 2875 OSK-W-20-2283-W5 135 -50 1043 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2437 329 -62 630 452597 5434393 401 2550 OSK-W-21-1432-W4 132 -55 1053 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-21-1827-W5 331 -58 1164 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-2287-W3 116 -53 1368 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2467 331 -54 717 452685 5434474 402 2675 OSK-W-21-2470-W6 132 -59 1119 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-21-2479-W5 344 -55 978 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W6 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 331 -54 1089 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2520 337 -56 1140 452596 5434392 401 2550 OSK-W-21-2531 344 -62 1188 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2532 341 -60 1107 452480 5434428 401 2475 OSK-W-21-2537 114 -54 1243 452981 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-21-2540-W1 117 -60 1053 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2540-W2 117 -60 1314 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2544 128 -50 1161 452961 5435529 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2549 332 -58 723 452703 5434455 401 2675 OSK-W-21-2554 131 -57 189 453426 5435858 405 4000 OSK-W-21-2559 327 -51 589 452829 5434550 398 2850 WST-20-0505A 183 -46 331 453227 5435125 134 3475 WST-21-0763A 120 -39 567 453507 5435332 -47 3800 WST-21-0802A 149 -65 448 452953 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0823 120 -35 545 453507 5435332 -47 3800 WST-21-0828 123 -42 645 453507 5435331 -48 3800 WST-21-0841 125 -65 438 453106 5435066 231 3325

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ? silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (? tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

F-Zones

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ? ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project" dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release.

