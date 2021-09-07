TRU Precious Metals Appoints Experienced Mining CFO

Fredericton, September 7, 2021 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Olga Nikitovic, CPA, CA, as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 3, 2021. The appointment remains subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ms. Nikitovic is a Chartered Accountant and management consultant with over 28 years of work experience. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked there for 9 years in both the audit and management consulting departments. While consulting, Ms. Nikitovic specialized in re-engineering and cost management. After leaving PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ms. Nikitovic held senior management positions with two of Canada's largest retailers. Since then, she has held management positions in a number of private and publicly traded mining companies.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "I am pleased to announce another great addition to the TRU leadership team with the appointment of Olga Nikitovic. Olga's financial and strategic expertise, and diverse industry experience, will be an enormous asset to TRU. She brings a wealth of mining industry and capital markets experience to her new role, which will support the Company as we advance our projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and, in particular, as we prepare to drill our flagship Golden Rose Project this fall."

Ms. Nikitovic replaces Robert Harrison, who is retiring after serving TRU as its Chief Financial Officer since the Company's inception. The Company extends its gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Harrison for his dedication and contribution, which has been instrumental as the Company developed into a mining issuer.

Mr. Freudman added: "We will all miss Robert's commitment and collegiality, having helped the Company through every stage of its lifecycle to date, and I sincerely wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, on September 3, 2021, it granted an aggregate of 1,475,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to its directors and officers in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. All such Options have an exercise price of $0.28 per share and a 5-year term. Of these Options, an aggregate of 575,000 vested immediately, while the remaining 900,000 granted to an officer vest as follows: (i) 400,000 upon the earlier to occur of (a) 6 months from grant date or (b) completion of a specified corporate milestone (a "Vesting Event"); (ii) 250,000 upon the earlier to occur of (a) 12 months from grant date or (b) a Vesting Event; and (iii) 250,000 upon the earlier to occur of (a) 24 months from grant date or (b) a Vesting Event.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has an option with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and 3 early-stage properties including 2 near New Found Gold Corp.'s high-grade Queensway Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's LinkedIn profile at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/.

