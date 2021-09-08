Queen's Road Capital Announces Completion of Osisko Green Investment

Hong Kong, September 8, 2021 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSXV: QRC) (the "Company" or "Queen's Road Capital") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced C$21,000,000 investment in the initial public offering of Osisko Green Acquisition Ltd. ("Osisko Green"), a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Mining Inc.

Queen's Road Capital participated as an initial Funding Investor in Osisko Green, investing alongside the sponsor, Osisko Green Sponsor Corp. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Mining Inc.) and other founding investors including Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The Company now holds 665,000 Class B Shares, 913,043 Warrants and 2,000,000 Class A Restricted Voting Units (each comprising of one Class A Restricted Voting Share and one-half of one Warrant).

The investment was financed by a C$21,000,000 margin loan provided by a major Canadian bank. The loan has an annual interest rate of CDOR ("Canadian Dollar Offer Rate") plus 4.75%. The loan is secured by some of the Company's long-term investments.

Since its creation in January 2020, Queen's Road Capital has invested over US$77 million in resource companies, including US$30 million in NexGen Energy Ltd., US$20 million in Adriatic Metals Plc, C$21 million in Osisko Green, US$6 million in IsoEnergy Ltd. and US$5 million in Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Commenting on the completion of Queen's Road Capital's latest investment, Warren Gilman, Chairman & CEO, stated: "We are delighted to finalize our first investment jointly with the Osisko team and look forward to growing our partnership in the future. It is fitting that our latest investment is completed at the same time that our three largest investments, have reached new record highs, including NexGen Energy Ltd. exceeding C$7.30 per share. Queen's Road Capital's investment portfolio has generated unrealized gains in excess of US$100 million since our establishment last year and we will continue to build on these successes."

Queen's Road Capital is a leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at www.queensrdcapital.com or contact by email info@queensrdcapital.com or phone +852 2759 2022.



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95867