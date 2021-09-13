Cruz Drills Broad Zone of Anomalous Silver-Copper Mineralization at the Hector Cobalt-Silver Property in Cobalt, Ontario

Vancouver, September 13, 2021 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) ("Cruz" or the "Company") would like to report that during July 2021, the Company completed a three-hole, 837 metre diamond drill campaign at the Hector Silver-Cobalt Property. The 2021 drilling targeted the prospective lower contact of Nipissing diabase sills and Archean volcanic basement rocks at depth.

Drill holes 21HC01 (020az/-60o) and 21HC02 (070az/-60o) drilled from the same collar intersected the base of the Nipissing diabase at 248 and 231 metres downhole respectively (Figure 1). Hole 21HC01 cut a broad zone of anomalous silver-copper mineralized mafic volcanic rocks returning assays of 0.87 g/t Ag (grams-per-tonne silver) and 0.01% Cu (copper) over 32.3 metres from a depth of 279.7 metres; including a higher-grade interval of 1.06 g/t Ag over 19.5 metres from a depth of 286.5 metres yielding individual assays of up to 3.2 g/t Ag. The silver-copper zone within 21HC021 is characterized by the presence of moderate chlorite alteration and silica flooding accompanied by fine grained disseminated chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization.

In addition to the volcanic hosted silver-copper zone, several cobalt-copper intervals occur within drill holes 21HC01 and 21HC02 that are comparable to values returned during Cruz's initial 2018 drill campaign including: 0.03% Co (cobalt) and 0.088% Cu over 1 metre at a depth of 143 metres; 0.01% Co and 0.12% Cu over 1 metre at 74 metres downhole within 21HC02; and 0.012% Co and 0.07% copper over 1 metre at 153.5 metres downhole within 21HC01.

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 80-90% of the drilled interval.

Drill hole 21HC03 (0250az/-50o) targeting a north-northwest striking fault structure that juxtaposes Nipissing diabase and Archean basement rocks to the north, remained in diabase to an end-of-hole at a depth of 249 metres. Textural variation within Nipissing diabase, and variation in the observed mineralization and magnetic susceptibility confirm the presence of a west-dipping, multi-phase sill complex.





Figure 1. 2021 Hector Cobalt Property Drill Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/96376_4f19c2be04c1f953_002full.jpg

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work was performed by ALS. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited Geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Company. Drill core samples were analyzed for cobalt, copper and nickel via sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-AES (ME-ISP81); gold platinum, and palladium via 30-gram fire assay fusion and ICP-AES (PGM-ICP23), and silver via atomic absorption spectroscopy (Ag-AA45 or Ag-AA46). A quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program is in place, with the insertion of standard, blank and duplicate samples into the sample stream to confirm the accuracy of the reported results. The Company detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

Kristopher Raffle P.Geo., Principal, of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 reviewed, verified, and compiled the data reported herein specific to the Hector Silver-Cobalt Property. Mr. Raffle has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America, comprising five in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Idaho, and two in Nevada. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consists of the 3,202-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's five separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds include the 1,525-acre Coleman cobalt project, the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project and the 1,453-acre Lorraine cobalt project. Cruz's BC projects include the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project, the 687-acre Larry diamond project, the 2,120-acre Jax diamond project, and the 691-acre Mark diamond project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

