Cruz Battery Metals Significantly Expands Drill-Ready 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Vancouver, September 17, 2021 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the size of the drill-ready "Solar Lithium Project" in Nevada. The project has increased from 3,202 acres to now totaling approximately 5,500 acres prospective for lithium. Cruz is in the process of applying for a drill permit and expects to be drilling this project as soon as possible. Nevada is the go-to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to be able to increase its footprint in this world-class district, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Lithium prices have recently broken out to 3-year highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/96835_c0236d2814fa6833_002full.jpg

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz, states, "We are pleased to announce the significant expansion in the size of our Solar Lithium Project in Nevada directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project. American Lithium has also recently increased the size of their land position (announced on Sept. 8, 2021) in the direction of Cruz's Solar Lithium Project, within this exciting lithium district. We strongly believe that battery metals will continue to garner significant market attention as the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to increase along with the explosive growth of the electric vehicle industry. Cruz currently has more than enough cash on hand to fund all of the planned 2021 drill programs and management is looking forward to commencing a fall drill program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' as soon as possible. Cruz's other lithium project is located close by, in Clayton Valley, Nevada, representing one of the few companies that have access to the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America. We are about to come into a major news flow cycle and management remains confident that 2021 will be a transformative year for the Company as Cruz has multiple strategically located, and ethically sourced, lithium and cobalt projects in North America. We are working diligently to increase shareholder value and we are optimistic about the company's growth potential for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. These claims were acquired via staking.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America, comprising five in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Idaho, and two in Nevada. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consists of the ~5,500-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's five separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds include the 1,525-acre Coleman cobalt project, the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project and the 1,453-acre Lorraine cobalt project. Cruz's BC projects include the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project, the 687-acre Larry diamond project, the 2,120-acre Jax diamond project, and the 691-acre Mark diamond project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

