Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility and Water Management System for its Lac Knife Graphite Project in Québec

The new TSF will be designed to optimize the physical and geochemical stability of the tailings pile and meet global standards and best practices for environmental safety and water quality

KINGSTON, September 21, 2021 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of NewFields Canada Mining & Environment ULC ("NewFields"), a Saskatoon-based environmental, engineering and construction firm, to design the tailings storage facility and water management system at its Lac Knife flake graphite project, located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM).

As per its agreement signed August 6, 2021, with Focus, NewFields will begin by reviewing the suitability of the site that was selected for the tailings storage facility (TSF) when a Feasibility Study for the project was completed in August 20141. It will also examine the feasibility of implementing a filtered (dry stack) tailings management system at Lac Knife rather than more conventional slurry type tailings system designs. The new TSF design will be optimized for physical and geochemical stability, safety, and environmental protection extending well beyond the end of mining operations.

In addition to tailings management system design, NewFields will investigate options for onsite waste rock management to address any potential water drainage issues. It is currently working with Focus and geological consultants IOS Services Géoscientifiques to conduct a geochemical characterization of tailings and waste rock materials at Lac Knife. This information will also be used to develop optimal site water management and control, along with water treatment processes.

"Graphite is essential for many forms of renewable energy, and this project will be an important contributor to the green economy," said Leon Botham, Principal Engineer and Tailings Management Specialist at NewFields, who is the lead environmental engineer on the project. "It's important to provide safe, effective treatment and disposal of waste materials and process waters to ensure that the Lac Knife project itself is as 'green' as the minerals Focus plans to extract."

"NewFields is an established, international environmental engineering company with a proven track record in designing effective tailings and waste rock management systems at mine sites around the world," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite. "It is very important to us at Focus to advance the Lac Knife project, and all our projects, using methods that cause minimal impact to natural ecosystems including protecting the quality of groundwater and surface water. We're confident that Leon and the NewFields team share our values and approach in this regard."

NewFields joins IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc., DRA Americas Inc., Wood plc., Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM), and Richelieu Hydrogéologie Inc. in working with Focus to advance the Lac Knife project and update its Lac Knife FS and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) reports, both of which were initially filed in 2014. These updates are currently underway.

Qualified Person

Mr. Marc-André Bernier, géo. (QC), P.Geo. (ON), M.Sc., senior geoscientist for Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière, a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument (NI) 43 - 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content this news release.

About NewFields

Established in 1995, NewFields is an environmental, engineering, and construction management consulting firm that provides access to a global network of recognized experts and professionals who work together to resolve clients' complex business needs. They specialize in developing and deploying knowledge management and information technologies that seek solutions for our clients - safely, efficiently, effectively and consciously.

For more information, please visit www.newfields.com.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite. Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the Offerings, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Focus Graphite

kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean

CFO, Focus Graphite

jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

(613) 581-4040

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664985/Focus-Graphite-Engages-NewFields-Canada-Mining-Environment-to-Design-the-Tailing-Storage-Facility-and-Water-Management-System-for-its-Lac-Knife-Graphite-Project-in-Qubec