CAVU Mining Intersects 22.28m of 1.405 % Cu, 11.7 g/t Ag and 0.532 g/t Au (1.84% CuEq) on Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon

Vancouver, September 27, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results for drill holes HOP21-DDH-01 to -03 on the Hopper copper-gold project in Yukon Territory, located in the traditional territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

Highlights

Hole HOP21-DDH-01 intersected 22.28m of 1.84% CuEq, consisting of of 1.405% Cu, 11.7 g/t Ag, and 0.532 g/t Au

Hole HOP21-DDH-02 intersected 9.39m of 0.78% CuEq, consisting of 0.622% Cu, 4.2 g/t Ag, and 0.197 g/t Au

Hole HOP21-DDH-03 intersected 10.96m of 1.76% CuEq, consisting of 1.365% Cu, 9.6 g/t Ag, and 0.488 g/t Au

"These encouraging high-grade drill results indicate that the true extent of Copper Castle is yet unknown as the mineralization remains open to the south, east and west," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "The tenor of mineralization surpassed what we expected and Hole HOP21-DDH-01 contains the longest high-grade true-width intersect drilled on the Hopper Project to date. The holes tested a particular geophysical anomaly which continues further south for several hundred meters and we look forward to drill-testing this anomaly and the mineralization along strike."

Table1. Drill results of HOP21-DDH-01 to -03

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)1 Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(%) CuEq2

(%) HOP-21-DDH-01 38.60 40.75 2.15 0.383 0.137 3.4 0.50 HOP-21-DDH-01 55.44 77.72 22.28 1.405 0.532 11.7 1.84 including 62.00 66.72 4.72 5.339 1.444 45.7 6.65 including 64.04 64.84 0.80 11.418 2.560 147 14.31 HOP-21-DDH-02 25.26 29.19 3.93 0.169 0.043 1.3 0.21 HOP-21-DDH-02 70.00 79.39 9.39 0.622 0.197 4.2 0.78 including 70.00 74.18 4.20 0.773 0.201 4.9 0.94 HOP-21-DDH-03 77.00 87.96 10.96 1.365 0.488 9.6 1.76 including 83.95 87.96 4.01 2.715 1.014 20.1 3.53

1Drilling approximately directed perpendicular to bedding and skarn horizons, therefore intersects are expected to be within 95% of true width.

2Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.00/lb Copper, $1,300/oz Gold, $18/oz Silver and recovery is assumed to be 100% as only preliminary metallurgical test data is available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.6319) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0087).

Table 2. Drill collars (UTM Zone 8N) as surveyed with dGPS.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth Zone Name HOP21-DDH-01 397675.66 6794636.03 1178.84 269 -70 83 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-02 397711.23 6794599.16 1186.27 272 -68 128 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-03 397739.55 6794570.59 1190.72 271 -70 146 Copper Castle

Copper Castle extension and geophysics

Copper Castle is a skarn zone at the Hopper project of approximately 1350 x 650m in aerial extent. Geological modeling indicates at least 8 skarn horizons from surface to 400m depth. The drill intersects from hole HOP21-DDH-01 to DDH-DDH-03 are from one continues skarn horizon that is characterized by magnetite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite skarn to magnetite-carbonate-chalcopyrite skarn.

The drill holes targeted an electromagnetic (EM) anomaly that continues towards the south and north and is largely undrilled. The intersects confirm this anomaly is associated with intense skarnification and massive sulphide mineralization. The correlation of the anomaly to massive sulphide mineralization also supports other untested EM anomalies on the claim.

QAQC and Data Verification

The current drill samples have analyzed by MS Analytical Langley, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory. Quality assurance and control (QAQC) is maintained at the lab through rigorous use of internal standards, blanks and duplicates. An CAVU adds another 5% QAQC samples consisting of standards, blanks and field duplicates. QAQC samples that return unacceptable values trigger investigations into the results and reanalysis of samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample.

QP Statement

Roger Hulstein, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within the news release.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

