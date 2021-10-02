Spanish Mountain Gold Announces Additions to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, October 1, 2021 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Larry Yau and Mr. Darryl Steane to the Company's Board of Directors effective October 01, 2021. These two appointments provide valuable diversity to the Board as the Company moves towards development following the successful Pre-Feasibility Study for the 100% owned Spanish Mountain gold project.

Larry Yau, Chief Executive Officer of the company, has been with Spanish Mountain Gold for 11 years, initially as Chief Financial Officer and as CEO since 2015. Larry has been instrumental in establishing and building the company to its current substantial position. His historical knowledge of the company, combined with his financial expertise, will be a significant addition to the Board. Larry is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of business and financial experience. He is also a director of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Darryl Steane, President of Steane Management Consulting, has experience in operations and business development across all phases of mining investments. He has worked with BHP, South32 and Ambler Metals prior to starting his consulting practice. His experience establishing Ambler Metals LLC, a 50:50 joint venture between South32 and Trilogy Metals, will serve Spanish Mountain well. Darryl is a Professional Engineer with Executive Management training at Harvard and ESG training in Canada.

W. Terry MacLean, Chairman of the Board, comments, "I look forward to the diversity of experience these two gentlemen bring to the Board. Their support and guidance will be appreciated by myself and the other directors."

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company is simultaneously pursuing the dual objectives of delivering critical project milestones for the multi-million ounce Mineral Reserve and further expanding the overall Mineral Resource. The Pre-Feasibility Study (2021) demonstrates the Project's potential to be a mining operation with a robust production profile (>150,000 oz per year) and profitability (AISC $801 per oz) over a mine life of 14 years. Details on the Project and the Company are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

