Xander Resources Increases Previously Announced Financing

October 6, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") announces that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (see new releases of September 1, 2021 and September 15, 2021) wherein the Company has increased the Private Placement to include up to 4,200,000 units (each a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $420,000 (the "Proceeds").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Finder's fees may be paid to qualified parties in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration on the Company's portfolio of properties and for general working capital.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Our flagship project is the Senneville Project in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp. The project comprises over 100 sq. km and is can be divided into two sections: Senneville East, which is gold-focused and contiguous and adjacent to significant gold projects including Probe Metals' new discovery to the South and Monarch Mining's project to the North, and Senneville West, which is lithium-focused and in close proximity to North American Lithium's deposit, which has proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li2O, and near an area undergoing intense exploration by companies including Sayona Mining, Great Thunder Gold and First Energy that the Quebec government is developing into a world-class lithium hub.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (236) 607-5490

For more information please visit our website: www.xanderresources.ca

Email:info@xanderresources.ca

