Cruz Battery Metals Secures Drill Contractor for the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Vancouver, October 25, 2021 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7 ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris") to begin a drill program shortly on the ~5,500-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). Cruz plans to be drilling this project shortly using the information provided by the recent sampling program, designed to test the high-grade target areas. Lithium prices have recently broken out to all-time highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Cruz Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/100602_aac81b6524395b2b_002full.jpg

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz states, "We are very pleased to have contracted Harris for the upcoming drill program on the Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project. Harris Exploration is one of the most reputable and professional drilling companies operating in Nevada with extensive knowledge and experience drilling for lithium. We are encouraged by the results from the recent sampling program which included grades as high as 1,610 ppm Li, which are some of the highest sample results this year in Nevada. In light of the recent massive lithium rush in Nevada, drill rigs are at a premium and Cruz will be one of the few companies to have secured a drill rig within this current lithium exploration boom. We are about to come into a major news flow cycle and management remains confident that 2021 will be a transformative year for the Company as Cruz has enough cash in the treasury to fund all planned drill programs. We are working diligently to increase shareholder value and we are optimistic about the company's growth potential for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America, comprising five in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Idaho, and two in Nevada. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consists of the ~5,500-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's five separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds include the 1,525-acre Coleman cobalt project, the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project and the 1,453-acre Lorraine cobalt project. Cruz's BC projects include the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project, the 687-acre Larry diamond project, the 2,120-acre Jax diamond project, and the 691-acre Mark diamond project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

